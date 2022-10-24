There's no mystery about who Millie Bobby Brown's biggest fan is. Jake Bongiovi was by the "Stranger Things" star's side while walking the red carpet for the premiere of her new detective film "Enola Holmes 2" in New York on Oct. 27. Bobby Brown, 18, and Bongiovi, 20, held hands and wrapped their arms around each other as they posed for photos. For the outing, the actress wore a pink Louis Vuitton dress while her boyfriend—who is the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi—donned a black suit. She later shared a series of pictures from the premiere on Instagram, captioning the respective posts, "the movie," "the dress @louisvuitton," "the hair. the makeup!! @florencebymills" and "the man!"

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO