mybasin.com
VOLUNTEER NEEDED FOR OREGON OUTDOOR RECREATION COMMITTEE
Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) is seeking a volunteer to serve on the Oregon Outdoor Recreation Committee (OORC), to represent Tribal governments, or the interests of an historically underrepresented community. The OORC evaluates, scores and ranks project applications seeking funding assistance from the Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant Program.
Oregon Department of Human Services and Oregon Food Bank Announce $2.6 million Investment in Local Food Purchases, Anti-hunger Efforts
(Salem) — The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) and Oregon Food Bank (OFB) today announced a $2.6 million investment in anti-hunger efforts through local food purchases. Part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program, the grant will significantly expand the food bank’s Community Grower Support Fund — investing in historically underserved producers while also addressing rising food insecurity in urban, rural and remote communities that have faced disproportionate hunger and poverty for generations.
POWERBALL(R) JACKPOT CLIMBS TO ESTIMATED $800 MILLION (PHOTO)
Salem, Ore. – You read that right – the Powerball jackpot is up to $800 million. With no jackpot winner this week, Saturday’s Powerball drawing increases to the second largest jackpot in Powerball’s 30-year history – an estimated $800 million. It’s the largest the Powerball jackpot has been all year.
AVISTA CUSTOMERS TO PAY HIGHER NATURAL GAS RATES DUE TO INCREASED GAS PRICES STARTING NOVEMBER 1
SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) recently approved an increase in natural gas rates for Avista Utilities customers due to significant increases in global natural gas prices reflected in the annual purchased gas adjustment and related filings. The increase goes into effect November 1, 2022. The...
