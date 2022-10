BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Greg Newsome II didn’t try to hide his dejection or disappointment. He wanted to try and scare Ja’Marr Chase on Halloween. Newsome’s chance to prove to the Bengals star wide receiver that he’s a top-flight cornerback has been postponed. Chase’s hip injury will keep him out of Monday night’s Cincinnati-Cleveland clash and Newsome isn't happy about it.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO