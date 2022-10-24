It's going to be another good day to throw on a jacket and get your sunglasses handy before you head out the door Thursday. The area of low pressure that was centered to our northeast and driving our breezy winds on Wednesday is now tracking further to our east, and we're left with decreasing winds as high pressure rebuilds across northern California. We have some thin clouds tracking south across northern California early today, but will end up mostly sunny to sunny this afternoon. The downslope winds have kept temperatures from getting too chilly in our lower elevations and have left our mountain zones a bit cooler early Thursday. We're starting out with temperatures in the 40's to 50's in the valley and foothills, while most of our mountain areas have dipped into the 20's overnight. A Freeze Warning is in effect in northern Trinity County and western Siskiyou County through 10am Thursday due to the chilly overnight low temperatures. You're encouraged to cover any sensitive outdoor plants and bring your pets inside. We have breezy winds out of the north in the valley, and out of the northeast in the foothills and Sierra to start the day. North winds to 15mph are expected early today in the valley, but they'll diminish to become light in the afternoon. Northeast gusts up to around 40mph are being observed in the Feather River Canyon early today. Those winds will also diminish by mid to late morning. Humidity will dip to below 20 percent, but the winds tapering off will leave us with fire danger in the moderate range this afternoon. High temperatures are projected to climb into the mid 70's in the valley, upper 50's to upper 60's in the foothills, and mid 50's to upper 60's in our mountain zones Thursday afternoon.

TRINITY COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO