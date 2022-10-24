Read full article on original website
KDRV
FireWatch: I-5 drivers could get delayed in Southern Oregon through the end of this year
CANYONVILLE, Ore. – Interstate 5 drivers going north from Jackson and Josephine Counties should expect weekday traffic delays through southern Douglas County the next two months. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) says hazard tree removal starts Tuesday, November 1, as ODOT contractors remove trees along the highway that were...
jacksonvillereview.com
Clayfolk Show & Sale – Summer’s Time – by Robert Johnson
Meet Summer Brendlinger, a clay artist who can teach you to perform feats of clay!. Summer recently became the resident ceramic artist at Talent Maker City, where her classes introduce beginners of all ages to the basic pottery skills of hand-building “pinch pots,” constructing forms from clay slabs, “throwing” vessels on the potter’s wheel, and decorating their work with incised designs and glazes. You will find her class schedule at www.talentmakercity.org.
opb.org
Elections officials describe intimidation and misinformation from local ‘voter integrity’ groups
This election season, county clerks in Southern Oregon and Northern California have reported hearing about so-called “voter integrity” groups questioning residents at their homes. The activity has been seen as voter intimidation by some, and it’s part of a broader national trend motivated by election conspiracy theorists.
These are The Top 5 Most Red Neck Cities in Oregon
When you think of the Pacific Northwest as an outsider you probably think, of hipsters, musicians, coffee enthusiasts, and big tech. What you're missing is, "Rednecks". People never believe us when we tell them the PNW is full of them and they're very proud. Let us take you on a...
opb.org
75 years ago, a plane crash changed Oregon politics
On Oct. 28, 1947, Republican Gov. Earl Snell, the State Senate President Marshall Cornett, and Secretary of State Robert Farrell Jr. boarded a plane to southeastern Oregon for some goose hunting. It was supposed to be a quick trip to a friend’s sprawling Lake County ranch. Instead, the small, private plane crashed into a ridge. All three politicians and the pilot were killed.
KDRV
Snowy rescue for Pacific Crest Trail hiker in north Klamath County
KLAMATH & DOUGLAS COUNTIES, Ore. -- Oregon hikers use blankets for overnight outings, though not a blanket of snow. Snowy conditions were the situation for a weekend Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) hiker rescued in the Diamond Peak Wilderness on the Deschutes National Forest by Douglas County Search and Rescue. (DCSAR)
KDRV
Woman receives voting flyer criticizing her deceased daughter
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A Medford mother is defending her daughter today. Julie Towry says her daughter's voting record is getting scrutinized this week. Her daughter died two years ago. Towry received a flyer yesterday that encouraged her daughter to vote by creating a "voting report card" for the November 8...
mybasin.com
Youth hunters can enter drawing for C2 Ranch deer hunt
CENTRAL POINT, Ore – Young hunters can enter a drawing for a 3-day hunt on the C2 Ranch, a 10,000-acre property near Eagle Point. Two lucky applicants will have an opportunity to harvest a southwest Oregon blacktailed deer. Young hunters must apply by 11:59 p.m., Nov. 14. One parent...
aclu-or.org
Vote “NO” on Jackson County’s Measure 15-203
There were many detrimental consequences from the “War on Drugs,” including government interference with the exploration of innovative drug treatments that could help people with health conditions, such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, and anxiety. The ACLU of Oregon endorses a “NO” vote on Jackson County’s Measure...
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Mild end to the week but showers are on the horizon!
It's going to be another good day to throw on a jacket and get your sunglasses handy before you head out the door Thursday. The area of low pressure that was centered to our northeast and driving our breezy winds on Wednesday is now tracking further to our east, and we're left with decreasing winds as high pressure rebuilds across northern California. We have some thin clouds tracking south across northern California early today, but will end up mostly sunny to sunny this afternoon. The downslope winds have kept temperatures from getting too chilly in our lower elevations and have left our mountain zones a bit cooler early Thursday. We're starting out with temperatures in the 40's to 50's in the valley and foothills, while most of our mountain areas have dipped into the 20's overnight. A Freeze Warning is in effect in northern Trinity County and western Siskiyou County through 10am Thursday due to the chilly overnight low temperatures. You're encouraged to cover any sensitive outdoor plants and bring your pets inside. We have breezy winds out of the north in the valley, and out of the northeast in the foothills and Sierra to start the day. North winds to 15mph are expected early today in the valley, but they'll diminish to become light in the afternoon. Northeast gusts up to around 40mph are being observed in the Feather River Canyon early today. Those winds will also diminish by mid to late morning. Humidity will dip to below 20 percent, but the winds tapering off will leave us with fire danger in the moderate range this afternoon. High temperatures are projected to climb into the mid 70's in the valley, upper 50's to upper 60's in the foothills, and mid 50's to upper 60's in our mountain zones Thursday afternoon.
oregontoday.net
Recovered Stolen Property in Southern Oregon, Oct. 28
On Wednesday, October 25, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, with the assistance of the OSP’s Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, served a search warrant at a property in the 18000 block of East Evans Creek Road, Rogue River in Jackson County. Located and seized during the search were three firearms, approximately 40 illegal marijuana plants, and an estimated 1,000 pounds of illegal, processed marijuana. The illegal marijuana was destroyed. Also recovered at the property were three stolen vehicles, two Utility Terrain Vehicles, and one Toyota pickup. The stolen vehicles were returned to the registered owners. Additionally, a black bear carcass was recovered, and the information was forwarded to OSP’s Fish and Wildlife Division for investigation. Two individuals were detained and arrested. Matthew Connors (46) was lodged in the Jackson County jail on the charge of ORS 475C.349, Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana. Gerald Fath (36) was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on the charges of ORS 498.00, Unlawful Possession of Game, ORS 475C.349, Unlawful Manufacture of Marijuana, and ORS 166.270, Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Two additional individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and later released. The Department of Human Services was contacted and responded concerning the welfare of the young child found to be residing at the property. This is an ongoing investigation. No further information is available for release.
KTVL
No one injured in house fire in Medford
MEDFORD — Wednesday, Oct. 26, multiple crews responded to a small home fire at 2590 South Stage Road, near Griffin Creek Road. There are no reported civilian or firefighter injuries and a fire investigator is currently on scene. Once on scene, crews gained access to the home and extinguish...
BINET Captures Wanted Suspect on Bly Mountain
On October 20, 2022, Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) utilized the Oregon State Police SWAT team to serve a search warrant on Sparrow Hawk Lane on Bly Mountain on an armed wanted suspect who had been on the run for several years. Kenneth James Haddock (53 years old) was arrested on seventeen (17) felony warrants for crimes in Klamath County including Manufacture and Delivery of Methamphetamine, Manufacture of Marijuana, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Failing to Register as a Sex Offender. Mr. Haddock was lodged in the Klamath County Jail.
Mount Shasta Herald
Haunted hotel didn't stop Hollywood movie actress from moving to Dunsmuir
A Hollywood actress filming in Dunsmuir loved the North State so much, she moved here. And she did it in spite of having haunting experiences similar to those her character faced in her latest movie, a horror film shot in Hotel California Dunsmuir. Jet Jandreau stars in the feature-length film...
KDRV
Oregon State Police take down illegal grow site, find stolen vehicles and bear carcass
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – In the continued effort to crack down on illegal marijuana grow sites, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team and the SWAT team have taken down an illegal grow in Jackson County. On October 25, police served a search warrant at a...
KDRV
Tiger charged for Medford police armed standoff, also faces fugitive warrant
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford Police are identifying a man today involved in a police standoff as related criminal charges start his case file in Jackson County. The Medford Police Department (MPD) says the suspect in Thursday’s armed barricade incident is 37-year-old Daniel Ryan Tiger. Tiger is booked in the...
KTVL
UPDATE: Two missing hunters found near Prospect
PROSPECT — Update:. According to the Mail Tribune, Jackson County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Aaron Lewis confirmed the hunters have been found alive. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue (SAR) is looking for two missing hunters in the Huckleberry Mountain area nearby Prospect, Ore. The sheriff's office noted...
oregontoday.net
Police logs, Oct. 25
According to an entry on the NBPD log for Oct. 23, 1:53 a.m., 1900 block Sherman Ave., “out with subject yelling in the road,” 32-year old Heather Ann Aday charged with FTA 2nd Degree, “subject transported to CCJ.”. UEMV. According to an entry on the NBPD log...
mybasin.com
Football Preview: 4th Ranked Hornets Look For Senior Night Win Against North Bend
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore – The Henley Hornets 7-1(4-1) are preparing for the final week of the regular season. Henley will host the North Bend Bulldogs 4-4(3-2) on senior night at Hill O’Brien Field. The Hornets emerge after a week seven loss to the #1 Mazama Vikings 44-36. Even...
KVAL
Investigators looking for vehicle involved in felony hit and run
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is looking for information about a felony hit and run that occurred October 15th during the Rogue Marathon in Central Point. Deputies say A 2002 Saturn S-Series sedan struck a marathon runner with their passenger side mirror on the block of Hanley Road at around 9:50 a.m.
