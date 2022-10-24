Read full article on original website
OHCS NATIONALLY RECOGNIZED AS A LEADER FOR THE AGENCY’S WORK TO INCREASE PERMANENT SUPPORTIVE HOUSING IN OREGON
Oregon’s housing finance agency is praised for its permanent supportive housing initiatives that use a tenant-centered and trauma-informed method to provide housing for people who are chronically homeless. Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) was awarded a 2022 Award for Program Excellence at the National Council of State Housing...
VOLUNTEER NEEDED FOR OREGON OUTDOOR RECREATION COMMITTEE
Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) is seeking a volunteer to serve on the Oregon Outdoor Recreation Committee (OORC), to represent Tribal governments, or the interests of an historically underrepresented community. The OORC evaluates, scores and ranks project applications seeking funding assistance from the Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant Program.
Oregon Department of Human Services and Oregon Food Bank Announce $2.6 million Investment in Local Food Purchases, Anti-hunger Efforts
(Salem) — The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) and Oregon Food Bank (OFB) today announced a $2.6 million investment in anti-hunger efforts through local food purchases. Part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program, the grant will significantly expand the food bank’s Community Grower Support Fund — investing in historically underserved producers while also addressing rising food insecurity in urban, rural and remote communities that have faced disproportionate hunger and poverty for generations.
AVISTA CUSTOMERS TO PAY HIGHER NATURAL GAS RATES DUE TO INCREASED GAS PRICES STARTING NOVEMBER 1
SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) recently approved an increase in natural gas rates for Avista Utilities customers due to significant increases in global natural gas prices reflected in the annual purchased gas adjustment and related filings. The increase goes into effect November 1, 2022. The...
