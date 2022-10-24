OCTOBER 27, 2022 — The University of Texas at San Antonio has been recognized by The Hispanic Outlook on Education Magazine as one of the top 10 universities in the nation for granting bachelor’s degrees to Hispanic students. UTSA earned the No. 8 spot on the list, with nearly 60% of all bachelor’s degrees awarded in the 2020–2021 academic year being earned by Hispanic students.

