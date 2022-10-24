ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

UT San Antonio

UTSA receives national recognition for commitment to diversity and inclusion

OCTOBER 26, 2022 — UTSA has been named a recipient of the 2022 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award by INSIGHT Into Diversity, one of the nation’s oldest and largest diversity publications in higher education. The award recognizes UTSA’s success in creating an environment that is welcoming and inclusive of all students, faculty and staff.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
UT San Antonio

Hispanic Outlook ranks UTSA top in the nation among colleges and universities

OCTOBER 27, 2022 — The University of Texas at San Antonio has been recognized by The Hispanic Outlook on Education Magazine as one of the top 10 universities in the nation for granting bachelor’s degrees to Hispanic students. UTSA earned the No. 8 spot on the list, with nearly 60% of all bachelor’s degrees awarded in the 2020–2021 academic year being earned by Hispanic students.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

