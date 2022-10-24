Read full article on original website
BUSY DAY SATURDAY IN NEW ULM
The Brown County Historical Society is having their Halloween Scavenger Hunt Saturday. Amy Johnson with the Historical Society says it will be from 10 – 2 at the museum. Participants are encouraged to wear costumes and kids need to be accompanied by an adult. You will be able to hunt for Halloween themed items throughout the museum and then receive a prize which will be a treat or a tattoo. Admission is free. Also Saturday is the Halloween Hop with Trick or Treating with many businesses throughout New Ulm. You can get more information at new ulm dot com or by calling the Chamber at 507-233-4300.
Alvin Windschitl
92-year-old Alvin Windschitl of New Ulm passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at the New Ulm Medical Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 5th at the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New Ulm. Burial will follow in the Catholic Cemetery in New Ulm where the New Ulm Area Comrades of Valor Honor Guard will provide full military honors. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 4th at the Minnesota Valley Funeral Home – NORTH CHAPEL in New Ulm. A rosary service will follow the visitation on Friday at 7:00 p.m. at the North Chapel. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, at the North Chapel in New Ulm.
MADELIA POLICE SEARCHING FOR MISSING TEEN
The Madelia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in trying to find a missing teen. Evelio Lopez Ramos was last seen late Saturday. Police say he has nothing but his phone, his social media accounts have all been deleted and all attempts to contact him have failed. Authorities say phone pings put his last known location to be around Sioux City, Iowa. If anyone has any information on Ramos’s welfare or know where he might be, you need to call the Madelia Police Department at 507-642-3246.
KATHLEEN FILZEN
85-year-old Kathleen “Kathy” Filzen of New Ulm passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at the Sleepy Eye Care Center. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2nd at Minnesota Valley Funeral Home – SOUTH chapel in New Ulm. Burial will take place at a later date. Visitation will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 1st and Wednesday, November 2nd from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. all at the funeral home.
NEW ULM GIRL REPORTED MISSING FOUND SAFE
A 13-year-old New Ulm girl who was reported missing Thursday evening has been found safe. The girl was located Thursday morning and is back with her family.
FIRE DEPARTMENT CALLED TO KITCHEN FIRE
The New Ulm Fire Department was called out around 7:40 Thursday evening for the report of a kitchen fire at 301 North Front Street. Crews reported smoke coming from the rear of the house. The fire was contained to the kitchen areas which sustained heavy fire damage. Occupants of the home were already outside when fire crews arrived and pets were also removed safely. Firefighters had the fire under control within a half hour and were on the scene for about an hour. There were working smoke detectors inside the house. No injuries were reported.
BUSY TIME FOR UNITED WAY
The United Way of the Brown County Area is embarking on a very busy time. It’s Day of Caring Saturday round the county and then Tuesday it is their Business Blitz, part of their capital Campaign. Volunteers are needed for the blitz Tuesday morning from 9 – noon to help go around and collect pledge cards. Executive Director Sandra Juni says if you can help volunteer Tuesday morning you can call the United Way 507-354-6512.
SOCIAL WORKER/CASE MANAGER
Sibley County is recruiting for a Full-time Social Worker/Case Manager, that works with Adult Protection & Adult Mental Health. Starting wage is $25.55 per hour. Complete job description can be found online https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/sibleycountymn. Minimum requirements are a BA/BS degree in Social Work, Sociology, Psychology or closely related field, a valid...
