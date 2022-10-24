Read full article on original website
SSI Schedule: Supplemental Security Income Payments for November 2022
Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments will be back on a normal schedule in November 2022 after two straight months of outliers. SSI benefits are usually paid on the 1st of the month unless the...
The Peripheral producers on futurism, season 2, and Fallout
Amazon’s sci-fi collection The Peripheral delivers a mind-bending, time-twisting thriller impressed by the work of visionary writer William Gibson, with a few of the style’s most celebrated filmmakers collaborating behind the digicam to carry its distinctive story to the display. The story of a younger girl who finds...
What is the Metaverse? | Kiplinger
The time period “metaverse” feels like one thing out of a science fiction novel. There’s a very good motive for that – it’s. The time period was coined in Neal Stephenson’s 1992 novel Snow Crash. Like the same time period “cyberspace”, it describes a...
Ford ditches Argo AI while Meta sticks with the metaverse
Bet on the long run, or deal with the current. Bear markets and fears of financial slowdown have a method of lending urgency to the query for public firms. Driving the information: Meta and Ford Motor Co. — two fully completely different firms with two vastly completely different existential challenges to confront — are taking divergent routes as they navigate an identical choice tree.
Mark Zuckerberg is betting it all on the metaverse because he wants to create an imitation world where he controls everything
Mark Zuckerberg is doubling down on the metaverse, regardless of Wall Street’s issues. In the metaverse, Zuckerberg’s firm Meta would personal the info it collects. Zuckerberg would not have to fret about different firms interfering along with his enterprise, like Apple. Mark Zuckerberg is doubling down on the...
Will MTN’s metaverse concert awaken Africa’s creative industry?
South Africa’s cell community operator MTN Group needs to faucet into its huge community of 34.5 million subscribers in Africa to prepared the ground in popularizing the metaverse within the continent. Present in 17 nations in Africa, the corporate has introduced a new metaverse platform -altMTN – and a digital music live performance in November to assist unlock the potential of immersive experiences.
Ascent partners with Halo Ai to transform enterprise risk and compliance management
CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ascent, the pioneer of AI-enriched regulatory intelligence, at this time introduced it has partnered with Halo Ai, a number one holistic enterprise danger administration platform, to remodel work for danger and compliance groups by means of the facility of automation. Through this partnership, Halo Ai customers can...
Tech’s biggest companies are sending worrying signals about the economy
Google this week reported a steep decline in income. Social media corporations similar to Meta stated that promoting gross sales — the guts of its companies — have quickly cooled off. And Microsoft, maybe the tech business’s most dependable performer, predicted a slowdown by way of a minimum of the tip of the yr.
Playtech Taps Conversational AI Expert Ada to Provide Improved
The partnership will leverage Ada’s confirmed conversational AI platform to enhance participant onboarding, retention, accountable gaming, and supply extra customized experiences. Ada, the customer-focused conversational AI chief, immediately introduced it has partnered with Playtech, the world’s main playing know-how firm, as its unique SaaS associate for chat automation options....
Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific Says It May Seek Bankruptcy
Core Scientific Inc., one of many world’s largest miners of Bitcoin, warned that it could run out of money. Core Scientific Inc., one of many world’s largest miners of Bitcoin, warned that it could run out of money by the tip of the yr and will search reduction by way of chapter safety.
Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss
U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped shares elbow their well beyond per week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced greater than 800 factors, or 2.6%, to a two-month excessive, because it additionally notched a fourth-straight week of beneficial properties and its finest week of the 12 months. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The strikes got here at the same time as Treasury yields climbed again above 4%.
Tech firm develops shoes that let you walk at the pace of a run | Science & Tech News
A robotics firm claims to have made the world’s “fastest shoes” which may make you stroll thrice quicker. Known as Moonwalkers, they appear to be futuristic curler skates however do not require the wearer to steadiness any greater than they might strolling usually. Once they’re strapped to...
One Year In and Meta’s Mega Bet Meets Stark Reality
A yr outdated and Meta — previously Facebook — appears to be like to want a reset from its rebrand. October 2021 marked Facebook’s heralded leap into decentralized and digital worlds. Mark Zuckerberg has for 12 months been spending billions on a technique the place VR headsets are the wave of the long run — definitely extra so than sharing pithy movies that get perhaps get a thumbs up from mother or dad.
The Future Pharmacy Is Powered by Data
Michael Sanky, world business lead of healthcare & life sciences at Databricks, shares how information and AI have a extra pivotal function in healthcare. Pharmacies and pharmacists will likely be outfitted and empowered with these instruments and applied sciences to help native communities in increasing their capabilities and duties. Pharmacies...
Apple at Work – Success Stories – United Airlines
United pilots goal to ship best-in-class buyer experiences. With iPad, they’ve immediate entry to their Electronic Flight Bag, a group of apps for retrieving correct, up-to-date data within the cockpit. With present information accessible at a contact, pilots don’t must depend on paper manuals. Reducing this weight saves United 326,000 gallons of gas and 21,000 timber’ value of paper annually. And the SkyPath app makes use of the accelerometer constructed into iPad to sense and map turbulence situations in actual time, permitting pilots to plan safer, extra fuel-efficient flight routes.
Nasdaq futures fall after weak Amazon guidance adds pressure to tech rout
Nasdaq 100 futures have been decrease Thursday night time after disappointing Amazon earnings added to the already pressured index. Futures tied to the Nasdaq dropped 0.6%. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 0.5%, and S&P 500 futures misplaced 0.08%. Amazon led the declines in prolonged buying and selling, having plunged...
MyndVR’s Chris Brickler and Ted Werth on Why Now Is the Time to Invest in Digital Therapeutics » Dallas Innovates
…on how now’s the time to put money into digital therapeutics, by way of Nasdaq. Writing in a Nasdaq submit, Brickler and Werth cite the federal Access to Prescription Digital Therapeutics Act of 2022 as a key alternative for buyers. “Digital therapeutics are a new class of treatments...
Cybord presents the first inline visual-AI electronic components analytics platform at “Electronica 2022” in Munich
Cybord disrupts the business with its distinctive resolution for complete digital parts analytics on the early phases of manufacturing. Cybord makes use of prime and backside inspection of the parts, visual-AI, and large information. Cybord, an inline visible AI digital part analytics software program chief that implements an AI &...
Researchers at Georgia Tech Propose ‘LABOR’ (LAyer-neighBOR sampling), A New Sampling Algorithm-Based on Machine Learning
The de facto fashions for illustration studying on graph-structured information are Graph Neural Networks (GNN). As a end result, they’ve begun to be carried out in manufacturing programs. These fashions go messages alongside the path of the perimeters within the given graph with nonlinearities between totally different layers, updating the node embeddings iteratively. The computed node embeddings for l layers embrace particulars from the seed vertex’s l-hop neighborhood. The GNN fashions should be educated on billion-scale graphs for use in manufacturing. Even on distributed programs, coaching these fashions can take days and even weeks. Although it’s tougher on this scenario, minibatch coaching on GNNs is more practical than utilizing Deep Neural Networks (DNN) typically.
THE GATE by Melike Altinisik Architects
Turkish follow Melike Altınısık Architects – MAA took half with “THE GATE” interactive set up at Tersane Istanbul (Golden Horn Port) on the twenty first Brand Conference. “Where, how, and what do we live? What kind of universe do we turn into to live?”
