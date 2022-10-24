ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Elon Musk may not layoff 75% of Twitter staff

According to Engadget (through Bloomberg), plainly Elon Musk has reconsidered his resolution to layoff 75% of Twitter workers. The firm beforehand known as this information a rumor. After months of backwards and forwards, the billionaire Elon Musk is reportedly finishing his Twitter takeover. Musk not too long ago tweeted a...
Tech Genius, Social Media Boss, Eccentric

Elon Musk is at turns ingenious, impulsive and infuriating. He can also be a company maverick, unafraid to sort out myriad industries by his personal guidelines. After revolutionizing the auto trade, sending his personal rocket to area — together with his automotive on board — and constructing the world’s greatest fortune, the eccentric billionaire is the brand new king of social media after he took cost of Twitter on Thursday and fired its prime executives.
Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss

U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped shares elbow their well beyond per week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced greater than 800 factors, or 2.6%, to a two-month excessive, because it additionally notched a fourth-straight week of beneficial properties and its finest week of the 12 months. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The strikes got here at the same time as Treasury yields climbed again above 4%.
Tech’s biggest companies are sending worrying signals about the economy

Google this week reported a steep decline in income. Social media corporations similar to Meta stated that promoting gross sales — the guts of its companies — have quickly cooled off. And Microsoft, maybe the tech business’s most dependable performer, predicted a slowdown by way of a minimum of the tip of the yr.
Zuckerberg to testify in U.S. case against Facebook’s virtual reality deal

(Reuters) – Meta Platforms Inc Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg will testify in a case by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) that argues the corporate’s proposed deal to purchase digital actuality (VR) content material maker Within Unlimited needs to be blocked. In a court docket doc filed with...
Galaxy S23 Ultra To Bring Samsung’s Biggest Camera Upgrade In Years

The Galaxy S23 Ultra might deliver Samsung‘s biggest camera upgrade in years. It’s not simply because the corporate is switching to a 200MP major sensor having used a 108MP digital camera because the Galaxy S20 collection. But as a result of the agency has considerably improved its digital camera software program and picture processing algorithms.
Goldman Sachs quant who went to Coinbase finds a new thing

A Goldman Sachs quantitative researcher who joined Coinbase solely to be cut after less than six months has discovered a brand new job. And it is not in crypto. Matt Turk spent virtually three years at Goldman earlier than becoming a member of Coinbase in December 2021, months earlier than the crypto alternate dumped 18% of its workers. He was engaged on Coinbases’s utilized science staff with Yao Ma, a former quantitative researcher at hedge fund Millennium Management.
Xiaomi 12T Pro review: A flagship Android phone for less

If it weren’t for the Edge 30 Ultra, which has higher specs however is barely barely costlier, the Xiaomi 12T Pro can be comparatively straightforward to suggest. As it’s, most individuals are higher off with Motorola’s cellphone. If Xiaomi is a model that’s nonetheless unfamiliar – and...

