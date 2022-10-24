Read full article on original website
9 Biggest Deals at Costco in October
This October, Costco is offerings its members some fantastic exclusive deals to help them achieve the highest possible savings on the groceries, electronics, furniture items and household products...
China Says Willing to Communicate With US Military but 'Red Lines' Should Be Respected
BEIJING (Reuters) - China attaches great importance to Sino-U.S. military relations and is willing to see China and the U.S. have military communications but "red lines" remain, a Chinese defense ministry spokesman said on Thursday. If the U.S. wishes to strengthen military communications, it should "respect China's interests and major...
China's Xi Says Willing to Work With United States for Mutual Benefit
BEIJING (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping said China is willing to work with the United States to find ways to get along to the benefit of both, Chinese state television reported on Thursday, ahead of a possible meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Indonesia. As major powers, China and...
Disney CEO, Asked if Company Is 'Too Woke,' Says It Will Cater to Audience
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) -Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Bob Chapek, asked to address criticism the company had become "too woke," said on Wednesday that its programming will cater to the audience and reflect the "rich, diverse" world of viewers. "The world is a rich, diverse place, and we want our...
Credit Suisse's Newly Created Investment Bank Lays Out Plans in Memo
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Credit Suisse Group's newly created investment bank, CS First Boston, will advise on mergers and acquisitions, raise capital for clients through equity and debt markets, and provide leveraged finance as part of its core offerings, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters."CS First Boston will be global with a presence in all regions where it has a competitive advantage," David Miller, global head of CS First Boston, wrote in a memo to staff.
For Top U.S. Oil Producers, Permian Shale Output Is Losing Steam
(Reuters) -Some of the largest U.S. oil producers on Friday signaled productivity and volume gains in the top U.S. shale oil field are slowing, citing disappointing well results and output that is no longer topping their forecasts. U.S. shale oil producer Pioneer Natural Resources on Friday told investors it will...
Wall St Loses Over $200 Billion in Value After Report From Amazon
(Reuters) - Over $200 billion in U.S. stock market value went up in smoke in extended trade on Thursday, after a weak forecast from Amazon added to a string of downbeat quarterly reports from Big Tech companies. Amazon's stock tumbled 17% after the bell, wiping out $190 billion in market...
Down on Chips, Toyota Goes Back to Basics With Car Keys
TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp has discovered that even keys can be too "smart" for their own good. The world's top-selling carmaker said on Thursday it would replace one of the two electronic "smart" keys it delivers in Japan with a mechanical one for the time being as it races to get cars to customers in Japan.
AbbVie's Botox, Dermal Fillers Face Slowdown Jitters
(Reuters) -Demand for AbbVie Inc's Botox anti-wrinkle injection and the popular facial filler Juvederm would be hit well into the next year by inflation and low consumer confidence, the company said on Friday. Abbvie's shares were down 4.3% at $146.69 in morning trade, wiping over $12 billion in market capitalization.
Altria Inks New Deal on Heated Cigarettes as Sales Slide
WASHINGTON (AP) — Marlboro-maker Altria has a new partner in its effort to bring a heat-not-burn cigarette to the U.S. market, one week after exiting a similar deal with its sister company, Philip Morris International. Altria said Thursday it's launching a new venture with Japan Tobacco to commercialize cigarette...
How to Pick Stocks: 7 Things All Beginner Investors Should Know
Picking stocks is an intimidating process. There are 11 different stock market sectors, 69 distinct industries and more than 8,400 stocks across three major U.S. exchanges. How on earth can anyone – let alone a beginner – go about intelligently choosing specific stocks that are primed to do well?
