Does BlueStacks keep on crashing or freezing on your Windows PC? Here is a complete guide on how you can fix BlueStacks’ crashes and freezing issues on Windows 11/10. BlueStacks is one of the most popular android emulators for Windows. It enables you to run android games and apps on a Windows PC. However, a lot of BlueStacks users have complained that the app keeps on crashing on their PC. While for some users, the application crashes in mid-way, some users experience crashes at startup. Many users even complained that the app gets frozen in the middle which makes it unusable. Now, these issues could be caused because of several reasons. Let us check out these reasons.

