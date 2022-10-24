Read full article on original website
Cannot close Excel on Windows 11/10
If you cannot close an Excel worksheet on Windows 11/10, the solutions provided in this article will help you fix the problem. According to the users, when they click on the red cross button on the top right side, Excel won’t close. Some users received error messages while closing the Excel file, whereas, for some users, nothing happens when they click on the close button. There might be several causes of this issue. Let’s talk about the possible solutions.
Fix Xbox app Error code 0x80040154 on Windows 11/10
If when you try to install any game via the Xbox app or Microsoft Store on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer and you get the Something unexpected happened prompt with error code 0x80040154, then this post is intended to help you with the most appropriate solutions to the issue.
How to disable tabs in File Explorer on Windows 11?
Today, we will be discussing how you can disable tabs from File Explorer on Windows 11. Windows 11 2022 is a small overhaul and brought to Windows PCs a new File Explorer. The new File Explorer allows you to view folders and drive locations as Tabs, the same way we open browser tabs on the internet. If for some reason you want to disable Tabs in File Explorer, follow this tutorial.
WiFi working but Ethernet not working in Windows 11/10
Internet not working is a common issue with Windows computers but imagine a situation in which the Ethernet is not working on your system even though the WiFi is working well. If you face this issue, here are some suggestions to help you troubleshoot and fix the issue. WiFi working...
BlueStacks keeps crashing or freezing on Windows PC
Does BlueStacks keep on crashing or freezing on your Windows PC? Here is a complete guide on how you can fix BlueStacks’ crashes and freezing issues on Windows 11/10. BlueStacks is one of the most popular android emulators for Windows. It enables you to run android games and apps on a Windows PC. However, a lot of BlueStacks users have complained that the app keeps on crashing on their PC. While for some users, the application crashes in mid-way, some users experience crashes at startup. Many users even complained that the app gets frozen in the middle which makes it unusable. Now, these issues could be caused because of several reasons. Let us check out these reasons.
Fix Mouse lagging issues in Battlefront on Windows PC
In this article, we will see the ways to fix Mouse lagging issues in Battlefront. Mouse lag is one of the input lagging issues that occur in video games. Input lag issues make it impossible to play games for the users. When an input lag occurs, the time between sending a signal to the computer and displaying the respective output increases. For example, if you press the left click of your mouse, you will see the response on your screen a few seconds later. If you face such a thing in the Battlefront game, use the solutions provided in this article to resolve the issue.
Coral Island not loading or keeps crashing on PC
There are reports by some PC gamers that they are unable to play the farming simulator video game Coral Island because the game won’t load or keeps crashing on their Windows 11 or Windows 10 gaming computer. This post provides solutions affected gamers can apply to resolve the issue.
BlueStacks is not opening or launching on PC
BlueStacks is a software that lets users install and run Android apps on their computers. After installing BlueStacks on your PC, you can enjoy playing your favorite Android games on a big screen. If for any reason, BlueStacks is not opening or launching on your PC, the solutions provided in this article will sure to help you fix the problem.
