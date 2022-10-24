Comedian Trevor Noah has said he did not claim “the entire U.K. is racist” after fallout from his comments on The Daily Show about Rishi Sunak’s appointment as U.K. prime minister. Noah said there was “backlash” over Sunak’s appointment with some people saying “now the Indians are going to take over Great Britain.” The comments were criticized from a number of Brits, including former chancellor Sajid Javid who denied any backlash to Sunak’s appointment and said Noah was “simply wrong”. Noah defended his remarks, saying he doesn’t think the whole United Kingdom is racist, “That’s why I said ‘some people’,” he said.Read it at BBC

17 MINUTES AGO