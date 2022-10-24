Read full article on original website
British Radio Host Tim Gough Dies On Air While Doing Morning Show
Tim Gough was doing his daily radio show on Monday when he died while still on the air. He was 55. GenX Radio reported that while recording his live morning segment, Tim Gough at Breakfast, at his home in Suffolk, the county in east England where he was born, Gough died of a suspected heart attack.
Katy Perry Celebrates Birthday With Family Photo, Orlando Bloom Gushes Over His Fiancée
Katy Perry celebrated her birthday with her two loves! On Tuesday, the "Roar" singer turned 38 and had her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, and their 2-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, by her side. "Every time I blow a candle out I always wish for you. 38 and grateful ♥️🎂," the birthday...
Jennifer Garner Says She Had 'a Wedding For Myself' on 50th Birthday, Addresses Her 'Nice' Label
Jennifer Garner decided to celebrate a major milestone in a big way. The actress opens up in her new cover story for Town & Country about the big blowout birthday party she threw for herself in the spring in honor of her 50th birthday. "I basically had a wedding for...
ITZY on Kicking Off Their First World Tour, Pre-Show Rituals and Dream Collaborations (Exclusive)
ITZY kicked off the U.S. leg of their first world tour Wednesday at Los Angeles' YouTube Theater. But the day before they were set to take the stage, the K-pop fivesome -- Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna -- spoke with ET to offer a glimpse into what their fans, lovingly called MIDZY, can expect when they come to the Checkmate World Tour.
Sheryl Lee Ralph Details Rihanna Calling Her to Star in Savage x Fenty Fashion Show (Exclusive)
Sheryl Lee Ralph is going from the classroom to the runway! The Abbott Elementary star was recently revealed to be one of the stars featured in Rihanna's highly anticipated Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 show. The show will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide beginning Nov. 9.
'90 Day Fiancé': Sumit Says He Might Want Kids in the Future With Jenny Despite Her Age (Exclusive)
Sumit has serious issues he needs to take into consideration about his future with Jenny. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Sumit shocks his close friend by telling him that he might want to have children with Jenny in the future despite not ever expressing this desire in the past.
Voices: The comedy industry is determined to silence mothers – why?
There are two areas of my life that have taught me equality still has some way to go: motherhood and the comedy industry. When you put the two together you soon realise there is still a very strong cultural pull that wants mums to be, essentially, voiceless.Gone are the days of calling a woman hysterical and palming her off to a doctorâ¯to subside her outrage at social pressures. However, we are still in the days of dismissing a mother’s voice as whiny, naggy, dull and uninteresting.One of the incredible things about stand-up comedy is that it is a place...
