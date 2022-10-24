Read full article on original website
Related
alternativeswatch.com
New Mexico SIC adds more than $500m to private markets
The $36.7 billion New Mexico State Investment Council (New Mexico SIC) approved six allocations across private equity, real return and credit strategies totaling $560 million. Four funds were chosen within private equity strategies across buyout and venture capital strategies with the assistance of Mercer. Funds added were: Cure Ventures Fund I ($35 million); Bain Capital Asia Fund V ($50 million); and the flagship strategy, Waterland Private Equity Fund IX, plus the follow-on strategy Waterland Partnership Fund I CV ($75 million combined).
alternativeswatch.com
Nuveen to buy European private debt firm Arcmont
Nuveen has agreed to acquire a controlling interest in Arcmont Asset Management, a $21 billion European private debt firm. The purchase complements its North American debt and private equity business Churchill Asset Management and will culminate in the creation of Nuveen Private Capital, which will be one of the world's largest private debt managers with more than $60 billion in committed capital. Firmwide, Nuveen has alternative credit assets under management of $178 billion.
alternativeswatch.com
Illinois Teachers gives nod to $2.2 billion in alts investments
The Teachers’ Retirement System of the State of Illinois reviewed new commitments of up to $2.16 billion to several alternative asset classes recommended by staff . . . Unlock this article instantly, along with the rest of our premium content and daily, weekly and monthly newsletters. We offer pay-as-you-go monthly subscriptions and discounted annual subscriptions with additional benefits: access to Alternatives Watch Research articles and our Annual Investor Compendium.
alternativeswatch.com
Medtech prognosis remains healthy despite IPO slowdown
There has been a sharp decline in the medical technology IPO market this year -- and yet, investors seem as bullish as ever on gains in the space. It seems to be all about the timing. Medtech executives are investing in growth, with 71% of medtech companies expanding R&D spending and 77% having bolstered headcount, according to a recent research report from Ernst & Young.
alternativeswatch.com
Ridgemont reaches $2.35bn for fourth fund
Ridgemont Equity Partners closed its latest fund above its initial target with $2.35 billion in investor commitments. Investors included the State of Wisconsin Investment Board in Madison ($90 million) and Teachers’ Retirement System of Illinois ($75 million), according to Alternatives Watch reporting. The $8.5 billion buyout and growth investment...
alternativeswatch.com
General Atlantic forms credit business
The $73 billion global growth equity firm General Atlantic has agreed to purchase Iron Park Capital Partners, a credit firm that will be part of the creation of General Atlantic Credit (GA Credit). Founded in 2019 by Tripp Smith, Iron Park Capital already had a strategic joint venture formed in...
Comments / 0