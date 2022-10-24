Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Saturday Night Live" Star Savagely BeatenNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Dunkin Donuts Crook Makes Off with Dough in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Felix De Jesus Disappeared at the Hands of Paterson Police OfficersBLOCK WORK MEDIAPaterson, NJ
Cops ID Victim in Supermarket Shooting in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
Journal Inquirer
Trump aide Meadows ordered to testify in election probe
ATLANTA (AP) — A judge on Wednesday ordered former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to testify before a special grand jury that's investigating whether President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to influence Georgia's 2020 election. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis opened the investigation early...
Journal Inquirer
Biden zeroes in on economic message as campaign winds down
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is zeroing in on a largely economic-focused message Thursday amid raging inflation and recession risks as he takes his closing argument for the Nov. 8 elections to a congressional battleground and tries to reassure restive voters. Biden's travels to Syracuse, New York, on...
Journal Inquirer
AP source: Assailant shouted 'Where is Nancy?' in attack
WASHINGTON (AP) — The intruder who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in their San Francisco home was searching for the Democratic leader, shouting "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" before assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer. Those shouts were a chilling echo of the chants during the Jan....
Journal Inquirer
Election Day is Nov. 8, but legal challenges already begin
WASHINGTON (AP) — Election Day is 12 days away. But in courtrooms across the country, efforts to sow doubt over the outcome have already begun. More than 100 lawsuits have been filed this year around the Nov. 8 elections. The legal challenges, largely by Republicans, target rules for mail-in voting, early voting, voter access, voting machines, voting registration, the counting of mismarked absentee ballots and access for partisan poll watchers.
Journal Inquirer
Amid wave of opposition, some LGBTQ candidates eye epic wins
For LGBTQ activists, the home stretch of the midterm election campaign is a good news, bad news phenomenon. A record number of LGBTQ candidates are running for office, according to newly compiled data, and some breakthrough victories are likely. In Massachusetts, Democrat Maura Healey is favored to become the first openly gay candidate elected as the state's governor. Another lesbian — Democrat Becca Balint — is favored to win Vermont's lone U.S. House seat, becoming the first woman and first openly gay person to represent the state in Congress.
Journal Inquirer
Bilge from Fox and Levy; and Connecticut isn't flourishing
As a stalwart of the Democratic left, where much politically correct demagoguery originates, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal may deserve the P.C. demagoguery hurled at him last week by Fox News and his Republican challenger, Leora Levy. But it was demagoguery all the same. Levy touted a Fox News report asserting...
Journal Inquirer
Fetterman struggles in Senate debate against Oz after stroke
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — More than five months after experiencing a stroke, Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman struggled at times to explain his positions and often spoke haltingly throughout a highly anticipated debate against Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz as they vie for a critical Senate seat. In the opening minutes...
Journal Inquirer
New poll gives GOP challenger George Logan slight edge over Jahana Hayes in 5th District
Republican George Logan has a one-point lead over U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes, D-5th District, in the first public poll in Connecticut’s nationally watched congressional contest. The poll released Thursday by WTNH/The Hill/Emerson College brands the race a toss up, validating national Republican spending in a blue-state district as the GOP tries to claw back control of Congress.
Journal Inquirer
Pentagon: Despite Russia's war, China still top threat to US
WASHINGTON (AP) — China remains the greatest security challenge for the United States despite Russia's war in Ukraine, and the threat from Beijing will determine how the U.S. military is equipped and shaped for the future, according to a new Pentagon defense strategy. While the document released Thursday says...
Journal Inquirer
Letter to the editor: Supports Courtney
With the election drawing near, I wanted to voice my support for US Congressman Courtney. Joe was one of the first politicians to stand up for the families affected by crumbling concrete foundations, due to an iron sulfide mineral, pyrrhotite in the aggregate used in the concrete mix. It has affected houses, PUDS, and condominiums in the Capitol Region and Northeast Region of Connecticut.
