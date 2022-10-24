Read full article on original website
NBC Washington
Several Students Sickened After Taking Delta-8 THC Edibles at Virginia Middle School
At least seven students at Liberty Middle School in Fairfax County, Virginia, reported feeling ill after apparently eating Delta 8 THC gummies, the principal of the school said in a letter to families. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue and police officers were called to the school in Clifton shortly after...
districtadministration.com
Why are schools closing this week? Rising flu and respiratory infections
COVID, swatting hoaxes, social media threats—now add outbreaks of flu in schools to the list of concerns that are forcing administrators to shift to remote learning. “Flu cases are rising with alarming concern” at Alexander City Schools in Alabama, which went to remote learning on Tuesday and Wednesday. One-fifth of the district’s faculty and nearly 20% of students were absent this week due to illness. These numbers were double what the district recorded at the end of last week, it said in a statement, adding that the closed schools are being disinfected in an effort to prevent further spread.
Virginia health officials urge people to get flu shots after outbreak
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — Health officials in Virginia urged people to get flu shots after an outbreak at Stafford High School near Fredericksburg. 526 students — nearly half of the school — were absent last week with flu-like symptoms. It’s down from about 1,000 who were out on Friday. Most had flu-like symptoms, […]
Fairfax Co. Board of Supervisors Chair asks for investigation into why thousands of residents were sent the wrong voting locations
FAIRFAX, Va. — The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chair Jeffrey McKay has requested a full investigation into what led to the mailing of around 60,000 state issued notices with the wrong voting locations across Virginia. The Virginia Election Department says that 31,000 notices were sent out to registered...
mocoshow.com
Crown High School Expected to Open Fall 2027
The Montgomery County Board of Education approved the design plans for Crown High School back on March 24, 2022. The $180 million high school will be located in the undeveloped 30 acre site that is adjacent to Crown Neighborhood Three and is located at the intersection of Fields Road and Omega Drive (photo of exact location below). The school is expected to open in the fall of 2027.
washco-md.net
Washington County Announces 2022-2023 Farm of the Year
HAGERSTOWN, MD (October 26, 2022) – The Washington County Department of Business Development is pleased to announce the 2022-2023 Farm of the Year, Baker Farms LLC of Boonsboro, Maryland. The Farm of the Year program recognizes a Washington County farm that showcases excellence in agriculture and promotes a greater...
School Bus Involved In Multi-Vehicle Charles County Crash, Multiple Hospitalizations Reported
A multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Charles County left several with injuries on Thursday afternoon, according to the school district. Shortly after 2 p.m. on Crain Highway near the area of Marshalls Corner in White Plains, the bus was involved in the crash with four other vehicles, leaving at least eight, including several students, with varying injuries, according to NBC Washington.
Washingtonian.com
A Family Found Its Lost Dog at a Fairfax County Animal Shelter
Three months after the Martinez family lost their dog after his collar got loose on a walk, they went to the Fairfax County Animal Shelter looking to fill the hole that Dante’s disappearance had left. After touring the shelter and not feeling that familiar tug at their heartstrings, they started to head home. Suddenly, a photo on the adoption board of a dog the shelter had named Soldier stopped them cold. “That looks like our dog, Dante,” one of the Martinez kids said.
Maryland School Bus Filled With Kids Crashes After Driver Suffers Medical Emergency
An Anne Arundel County school bus driver is being treated after reportedly suffering a medical emergency causing the bus to crash, authorities say. Officers were called to Crofton High School for an "injured/sick subject" after an occupied school bus struck a tree limb after the driver reportedly suffered a medical emergency around 8:20 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 27, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Fairfax Times
Angry parents say the only ‘R’ word they want to hear from board members is ‘resign’
Soon after Fairfax County the school board passed a resolution at its regular meeting last week for “inclusive” learning, board chair Rachna Sizemore-Heizer struggled with a parliamentary question when school board member Karen Keys-Gamarra blurted out, “We cannot be this retarded,” resorting to a pejorative that children are now reprimanded for using on the playground and, one week later, sparking local parents to call for her resignation.
WTOP
Prince William County schools report reveals troubling data
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. New numbers from Prince William County Public Schools show a mixed bag of academic progress during the 2021-2022 school year and persistent racial gaps in dropout, graduation and discipline rates.
alxnow.com
New Duke Street development replacing car dealership with affordable housing
The Beyer Land Rover dealership at 2712 Duke Street could soon be replaced with a new 94-unit affordable housing development (item 9). The project, Witter Place, is being put together by Community Housing Partners (CHP). The Virginia-based non-profit has worked in affordable housing development since 1975, but this is CHP’s first project in Alexandria.
WSET
New reaction as Gov. Youngkin tells Va. schools to 'get moving' on COVID relief spending
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Following Monday's release of the 'Nation's Report Card' that found declining student test scores nationwide post-pandemic, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said school systems must 'get moving' on unspent federal COVID relief funding to help address learning loss. "I'm calling on local school divisions to...
Ashland Police Investigating Death of Toddler
loudounnow.com
On the Ballot: School Board Special Elections
Voters in the Broad Run and Leesburg districts will be picking School Board representatives on Nov. 8. In the Broad Run District, Andrew Hoyler was appointed to fill the seat following the death of Leslee King until a special election was held. He is seeking election to serve the final year of King’s term. Also on the ballot are Tiffany Polifko and Nicholas Gothard. The winning candidate will serve until Dec. 30, 2023.
WHSV
Shenandoah County Supervisors table controversial Oranda rezoning
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday night the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to table a controversial rezoning request for a large property just outside of Strasburg. Shockey Precast, a Winchester-based developer, is hoping to rezone more than 98 acres off of Oranda Road from agricultural to industrial...
theriver953.com
VSP investigate a fatal accident in Frederick County
Virginia State Police (VSP) continue to investigate a fatal single vehicle accident in Frederick County. A 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling south on Back Mountain Road near Mountain Falls Boulevard when it crossed the solid yellow centerline ran off the left side of the road and collided with a fence and tree before turning over.
webcenterfairbanks.com
2-year-old found alone in motel dies 5 days later, police say
ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) – A toddler died five days after being found alone in a motel in Virginia, police said in a news release Thursday. Danielle Tulloss, age 21 of Fredericksburg, and Raequan Gilliens, age 24 of Ashland, now face charges of child neglect and abuse. According to...
loudounnow.com
Sheriff’s Office Investigating Ashburn Fatal Crash
A 19-year-old Ashburn man died after a crash Wednesday evening at the intersection of Gloucester Parkway and Runnymeade Terrace. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded shortly before 10 p.m. Oct. 26 for reports of a crashed white 2018 Honda Civic. The...
Popular Southern Soul Food Eatery Hosts Grand Opening For Montgomery County Location
A popular Montgomery County food truck eatery has announced a grand opening date for its new brick and mortar location, according to The MoCo Show. My Cup Runneth Over Southern Cuisine will open their brick and mortar location at 8405 Snouffer School Road at the former Jazzy Seafood site in Gaithersburg on Wed. Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., the outlet continues.
