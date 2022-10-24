COVID, swatting hoaxes, social media threats—now add outbreaks of flu in schools to the list of concerns that are forcing administrators to shift to remote learning. “Flu cases are rising with alarming concern” at Alexander City Schools in Alabama, which went to remote learning on Tuesday and Wednesday. One-fifth of the district’s faculty and nearly 20% of students were absent this week due to illness. These numbers were double what the district recorded at the end of last week, it said in a statement, adding that the closed schools are being disinfected in an effort to prevent further spread.

