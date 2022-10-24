FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Great Lakes Commission (GLC) announced that it will award more than $1.2 million in grants to reduce the runoff of sediment, nutrients, and other pollutants into the Great Lakes and their tributaries through the Great Lakes Sediment and Nutrient Reduction Program. A portion of that award totaling $200,000 will be awarded to Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation for the Spy Run Creek Restoration project in Franke Park.

