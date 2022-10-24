Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Coliseum and Crescent crash caused by driver running light
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne police say that a crash on Coliseum close to Crescent shut down the roadway around 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday. One person was hurt but is expected to survive following the wreck that police say was caused by someone running a red light.
Fort Wayne Police and Fire to host free, safe Halloween bash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Fort Wayne Fire and Police departments invite the community to their free Safety Village Halloween Bash, Saturday, October 29, noon – 3:00 p.m. at 1270 South Phoenix Parkway. The departments have teamed up with several sponsors, including the City of Fort Wayne,...
Spy Run Creek Restoration Project gets $200,000 boost
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Great Lakes Commission (GLC) announced that it will award more than $1.2 million in grants to reduce the runoff of sediment, nutrients, and other pollutants into the Great Lakes and their tributaries through the Great Lakes Sediment and Nutrient Reduction Program. A portion of that award totaling $200,000 will be awarded to Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation for the Spy Run Creek Restoration project in Franke Park.
2022 Tri-state CSA Conference heads to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – A conference heading to Fort Wayne is looking to bring more opportunities for community-supported agriculture farmers. In addition to the educational opportunities, the conference will feature a local foods menu developed and delivered by Walnut Hill Catering and Events. The menu will consist of 90% locally produced foods.
Francine’s Friends gets big boost from pink ribbon campaign
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Francine’s Friends Mobile Mammography has received a $29,000 grant from the Indiana Breast Cancer Awareness Trust (IBCAT), which disburses grants made possible by the sale of breast cancer awareness special recognition license plates and other financial donations. The IBCAT grant will be used...
Local paranormal experts to present at ACPL
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Allen County Public Library (ACPL) says it will host three local paranormal investigators this Saturday. The Three Rivers Investigative Paranormal Society (T.R.I.P.S.), Olde World Paranormal Society, and Ghost Hunters Society of Fort Wayne will make up the three members of the panel sharing “creepy tales”.
