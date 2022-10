Scoreboard roundup -- 10/23/22

Our analysts reveal their boldest fantasy predictions for Week 8. Which will come to pass?. Andy Behrens: If this week's Wembley game between Denver and Jacksonville hasn't captured your full attention … well, it's understandable. But what if we told you it was going to deliver a pair of top-five fantasy tight ends? Greg Dulcich looks like a keeper, drawing nine targets last week and delivering a long touchdown reception the week before. Evan Engram, meanwhile, has seen 23 targets over his last three games and is overdue for a TD (or two). Both tight ends are finding the end zone this week and both are catching at least five balls.

