scitechdaily.com
Discovery Could Dramatically Speed Up the Search for Extraterrestrial Life
Planets orbiting the most common star type may be uninhabitable. An Earth-like planet orbiting an M dwarf — the most abundant type of star in the universe — appears to have no atmosphere at all. This dramatic discovery could cause a major shift in the search for life on other planets.
Newly discovered traces of ocean on Mars indicate the planet may have once been hospitable
This new topographical data showed clear evidence of a roughly 3.5-billion-year-old shoreline.
satnews.com
USSF + SSC to launch multiple payloads on 1st National Security Space Launch mission aboard SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket
The U.S. Space Force‘s upcoming launch marks a significant achievement for its commercial and government mission partners — the USSF-44 mission combines innovations for the launch and space vehicles, making this a truly unique and important mission. The Long Duration Propulsive EEL V Secondary Payload Adapter (LDPE ESPA)-2...
Road & Track
First-Ever Two-Piece Connecting Rod Is Intriguing Piece of Tech
The internal combustion engine has been around for a long time. Just when it seems like every part that could be optimized or improved upon has been already, something new comes out. This latest innovation, brought to us courtesy of Transcend Energy Group, could improve internal-combustion with a new, first-of-its-kind two-piece connecting rod.
satnews.com
Beyond Gravity awarded a ULA contract in support of upcoming Amazon Project Kuiper launches
In mid-March this year, Beyond Gravity (formerly RUAG Space) was awarded a contract by United Launch Alliance (ULA)to develop and deliver the dispenser system for Amazon’s planned satellite constellation, Project Kuiper. Project Kuiper aims to provide affordable, high-speed broadband connections around the world. Now, ULA has also awarded Beyond...
satnews.com
SENER Aeroespacial’s actuators successfully operating in-space aboard Hotbird 13F
The first six actuators of the more than 100 currently in series production by SENER Aeroespacial have been successfully launched and operated in space aboard the Hotbird 13F satellite (artistic rendition of the 13F above). The Hotbird13F satellite is the first satellite based on the 100% electric Neosat platform. The...
satnews.com
Sidus Space signs an MOU with Mission Space for space weather intelligence data partnership
Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) has partnered via an MOU with Mission Space for space weather intelligence data collection. With this partnership, Sidus Space will integrate sets of Mission Space’s Space Weather detectors into their hybrid 3D printed satellite, LizzieSat™. As Sidus Space looks ahead at value-creation opportunities, the sale of data gathered through its satellites is a key piece of the strategic growth plan. The company believes this partnership will allow Sidus to create an incremental revenue stream through the sale of this data in addition to its own internal purposes.
To set the record straight: Nothing can break the speed of light
Gamma-ray bursts (like the one in this illustration) from distant exploding galaxies transmit more powerful light than the visible wavelengths we see. But that doesn't mean they're faster. NASA, ESA and M. KornmesserObjects may not be as fast as they appear with this universal illusion.
satnews.com
SSC scheduled to launch diabetes research in space experiment
How can humankind benefit from space research? Well, the applications are almost unlimited. One example, an experiment onboard SSC‘s SubOrbital Express-3 rocket, aims to provide answers to the questions around type 1 diabetes. Around nine million people worldwide suffer from the autoimmune disease type 1 diabetes. The cause of...
satnews.com
U.S. Space Force awards Space Micro the Orbital Prime Contract for CMG Barnacle
Space Micro Inc, powered by Voyager Space, has been awarded an Orbital Prime contract by the U.S. Space Force (USSF) as part of the first phase of the Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) program. Space Micro proposed the development of Control Moment Gyro Barnacle (Barnacle), a robotic spacecraft that would replace or restore Attitude Determination and Control Systems (ADCS) capabilities and to expand on-orbit servicing, assembly, and manufacturing (OSAM).
ScienceBlog.com
Nobel Committee Nods to Mystical Physics
The Nobel Committee is risk-averse. They don’t want to look foolish a generation down the road, so they have subverted Alfred Nobel’s original intent, which was to reward the most promising discovery of the current year, and instead they dip into the deep past. Yes, they avoid mistakes this way, but by the time a scientist receives the Nobel Prize, she usually is long past her prime, and no longer productive. Thus a prize that could offer independence to a young scientist pursuing radical ideas comes instead as a crown of official acknowledgment atop the recognition that a distinguished elderly scientist has already achieved.
satnews.com
UPDATE 1: SpaceX dispatches 53 Starlinks from Vandenberg SFB
SpaceX successfully lifted off from Vandenberg SFB with 53 Starlink satellites aboard a Falcon 9 launch vehicle en route to their orbital slots. This 49th launch of 2022 added these smallsats to the Starlink constellation and was initiated at approximately 6:14 p.m., PST. The first stage booster supporting this mission...
