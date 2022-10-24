Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NASA's 'doomed' Artemis moon mission could FINALLY liftoff! World's most powerful rocket is now set to launch on November 14 following THREE failed attempts
NASA’s ‘doomed’ Artemis mission could finally take flight on November 14 in its fourth attempt to make history by paving the way for humans to return to the moon. The 69-minute launch window opens at 12:07am ET, but in case of another scrub the agency has set back-up dates for November 16 and 19.
Digital Trends
SpaceX to launch world’s most powerful operational rocket
With NASA’s Space Launch System rocket yet to fly, and SpaceX still prepping the maiden flight of its next-generation Super Heavy space vehicle, the company’s Falcon Heavy rocket remains the most powerful rocket in use today. And it looks to be just days away from heading skyward on...
satnews.com
USSF + SSC to launch multiple payloads on 1st National Security Space Launch mission aboard SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket
The U.S. Space Force‘s upcoming launch marks a significant achievement for its commercial and government mission partners — the USSF-44 mission combines innovations for the launch and space vehicles, making this a truly unique and important mission. The Long Duration Propulsive EEL V Secondary Payload Adapter (LDPE ESPA)-2...
SpaceX shares an image of Falcon Heavy's 27 Merlin engines ahead of launch
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy, the most powerful rocket in the world, is approaching its first launch in over three years. The massive launch system, which is powered by three modified Falcon 9 first-stage boosters, is now linked together and awaiting launch from Pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. Ahead of...
click orlando
SpaceX dresses Falcon Heavy rocket for post-Halloween launch from Florida
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. – SpaceX is set to send two spacecraft payloads to geosynchronous orbit on behalf of the U.S. Space Force just after Halloween, treating Floridians to their first Falcon Heavy launch in more than three years. The launch is set for 9:40 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1,...
NBC San Diego
SpaceX Rocket to Launch Monday From California Coast. Here's How to Watch
About four dozen internet satellites will be carried into low-Earth orbit Monday by a SpaceX rocket launched from the California coast. The Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift of Monday evening from Vandenberg Space Force Base northwest of Santa Barbara. SpaceX will attempt to land the rocket's first-stage booster on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.
scitechdaily.com
NASA’s InSight Mars Lander Detects Stunning Meteoroid Impact on Red Planet
NASA’s InSight lander felt the ground shake during the impact while cameras aboard the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured the cavernous new crater from space. Last December 24, NASA’s InSight lander recorded a magnitude 4 marsquake. However, scientists only learned the cause of that quake later: a meteoroid impact estimated to be one of the biggest seen on Mars since NASA began exploring the cosmos. Furthermore, the meteoroid strike excavated boulder-size chunks of ice buried closer to the Martian equator than ever found before – a discovery with implications for NASA’s future plans to send astronaut explorers to the Red Planet.
Gizmodo
SpaceX Could Launch a New Space Telescope After Russian Launch Canceled
The European Space Agency’s Euclid telescope could launch on board a Falcon 9 rocket in 2023, a consequence of the space agency halting its cooperation with Russia and canceling its flights aboard Soyuz rockets. The Euclid infrared space telescope was supposed to launch this year from Europe’s Spaceport in...
SFGate
SpaceX launches 53 satellites into orbit from California
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lit up the California sky on Thursday evening as it carried 53 Starlink satellites into orbit. The rocket blasted off from coastal Vandenberg Space Force Base...
ZDNet
Amazon plans a new Project Kuiper factory to build as many as four internet satellites a day
Amazon on Thursday announced plans to open a massive new facility in the Seattle area to build satellites for Project Kuiper, its planned satellite internet service. The new 172,000-square-foot satellite production facility in Kirkland, Washington will allow Amazon to produce as many as four satellites per day, the company said. This scale of production capacity will help Amazon reach its goal of launching a constellation of 3,236 satellites to provide fast, affordable broadband to customers globally.
satnews.com
SENER Aeroespacial’s actuators successfully operating in-space aboard Hotbird 13F
The first six actuators of the more than 100 currently in series production by SENER Aeroespacial have been successfully launched and operated in space aboard the Hotbird 13F satellite (artistic rendition of the 13F above). The Hotbird13F satellite is the first satellite based on the 100% electric Neosat platform. The...
satnews.com
Sidus Space signs an MOU with Mission Space for space weather intelligence data partnership
Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) has partnered via an MOU with Mission Space for space weather intelligence data collection. With this partnership, Sidus Space will integrate sets of Mission Space’s Space Weather detectors into their hybrid 3D printed satellite, LizzieSat™. As Sidus Space looks ahead at value-creation opportunities, the sale of data gathered through its satellites is a key piece of the strategic growth plan. The company believes this partnership will allow Sidus to create an incremental revenue stream through the sale of this data in addition to its own internal purposes.
The Weather Channel
NASA's Psyche Mission to Unexplored Metal-Rich Asteroid to be Launched in October 2023
The U.S. space agency has announced the launch of its delayed Psyche mission in October of next year. NASA selected Psyche in 2017 to investigate a previously unexplored metal-rich asteroid of the same name. It is part of the agency's Discovery Programme, a line of low-cost, competitive missions led by a single principal investigator.
satnews.com
Beyond Gravity awarded a ULA contract in support of upcoming Amazon Project Kuiper launches
In mid-March this year, Beyond Gravity (formerly RUAG Space) was awarded a contract by United Launch Alliance (ULA)to develop and deliver the dispenser system for Amazon’s planned satellite constellation, Project Kuiper. Project Kuiper aims to provide affordable, high-speed broadband connections around the world. Now, ULA has also awarded Beyond...
Ars Technica
On eve of first launch, Relativity Space seeks to join SpaceX as “disruptor”
Relativity Space is preparing to roll its Terran 1 rocket out to the launch pad in Florida in the next few weeks, setting the stage for its debut flight. While the rocket is modest in scope, with a capacity to loft about 1 metric ton into low-Earth orbit, the company plans to use this vehicle as a demonstrator for a much larger booster, the Terran R rocket. This ambitious rocket is intended to be a fully reusable vehicle with a payload capacity slightly larger than SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket.
CNET
ISS Had to Shift Its Orbit to Dodge Russian Space Junk
In 2021, Russia blew up a defunct Cosmos 1408 satellite in orbit in a widely condemned missile test. On Monday night, the ISS conducted an avoidance maneuver to steer clear of space junk the test left behind. "This evening, the International Space Station's Progress 81 thrusters fired for five minutes,...
Next-generation inflatable Mars landing gear to get a test during launch next week
Technology that could help humanity land heavy hardware on Mars will get an in-space test early next week.
Two NASA spacecraft detect biggest meteor strikes at Mars
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Two NASA spacecraft at Mars — one on the surface and the other in orbit — have recorded the biggest meteor strikes and impact craters yet. The high-speed barrages last year sent seismic waves rippling thousands of miles across Mars, the first ever detected near the surface of another planet, and carved out craters nearly 500 feet (150 meters) across, scientists reported Thursday in the journal Science.
satnews.com
MOU signed between Sierra Space + IBM
Sierra Space and IBM have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that will find the firms working together to develop the next generation of space technology and software platforms across Sierra Space’s range of space vehicles and infrastructure. The MOU outlines the companies’ plans to integrate IBM’s technology...
satnews.com
Beyond Gravity launches key products for OneWeb’s first launch from India
OneWeb launched 36 additional broadband internet satellites aboard a GSLV Mark 3 launch vehicle from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in India. The rocket is dubbed as one of the heaviest for its ability to carry satellites up to 8,000 kgs. OneWeb is building a communications network with a constellation of low-Earth-orbit satellites that will deliver internet access around the world.
Comments / 0