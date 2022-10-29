ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Food Stamps Schedule: Texas Lone Star Card November 2022 Benefits and Where To Use SNAP EBT for Discounts

By Josephine Nesbit
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kMmyI_0ikP4wzz00

Texas SNAP benefits are administered by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and distributed once per month to Texas Lone Star Cards, the state’s EBT card. Benefits, including November food stamps , are distributed to SNAP accounts according to the same schedule each month.

SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?
Find: What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?

SNAP can be used to purchase most foods, as well as seeds and plants to grow food. Ineligible items exclude food that is hot when sold or food that is sold to be eaten in the store. The Texas Lone Star Card can be used at major grocery stores or retailers or at any store that has a Lone Star Card sign. If you don’t see it, ask a store employee. You can check your Lone Star Card balance and view recent card activity through your online account at YourTexasBenefits.com.

Your Texas Lone Star Card can also be used online, but it can’t be used at all stores that offer online shopping. You can check here for approved online retailers.

SNAP is for low-income households who meet program rules. According to Texas HHS, most adults between the ages of 18 and 49 with no children in the household can get SNAP for a maximum of three months in a three-year period. However, the benefit period might be longer if the person works at least 20 hours a week or is in a job or training program.

If you live in a household where all members are either older adults (age 60 and older) or people with disabilities, you can apply for the Texas Simplified Application Project. This offers a simplified SNAP application and provides three years of benefits instead of six months.

There are additional ways to save money using your Texas Lone Star Card. Here are discounts or free services available to Texas SNAP recipients:

  • Amazon Prime: Texas SNAP recipients can sign up for an Amazon Prime EBT discount . The subscription is $6.99 per month, which is about half the regular cost of a subscription.
  • Farmers’ markets: According to Sustainable Food Center, P-EBT and SNAP shoppers can double their benefits at farmers’ markets or with Fresh for Less mobile markets and curbside delivery.
  • Museums/zoos/aquariums: The Museums for All initiative gives Lone Star Cardholders free or discounted admission to over 600 museums , aquariums and zoos nationwide.

The date you receive your Texas SNAP food benefits is based on the last digit in your Eligibility Determination Group number. Benefits are deposited onto Lone Star Cards over 15 days, beginning on the 1st of every month.

Take Our Poll: Are You Concerned That Social Security Benefits Will Be Reduced During Your Lifetime?
Food Stamps: Do Unused SNAP Benefits Roll Over Each Month?

Here is the November 2022 schedule for Texas Lone Star Card SNAP benefits:

SNAP EDG # ends in: Benefits available :
0 Nov. 1st
1 Nov. 3rd
2 Nov. 5th
3 Nov. 6th
4 Nov. 7th
5 Nov. 9th
6 Nov. 11th
7 Nov. 12th
8 Nov. 13th
9 Nov. 15th

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Food Stamps Schedule: Texas Lone Star Card November 2022 Benefits and Where To Use SNAP EBT for Discounts

Comments / 75

Rachel P. Cerda
8d ago

Why do they go by your income? A lot of signal parents with bunch of kids and they get help me Disabled can’t work can’t make ends meet houseing and your rent going up cause you done past your limit now that’s not housing paying almost $600 hundred a month in rent and Human Resources still won’t help with Foodstamp What a shame won’t help a disabled person but help all these other people who can work but they don’t

Reply(10)
22
Guest
7d ago

They should include seniors on fixed incomes who have now lost one-half or more of their ira’s, life savings, etc., under this administration.

Reply(1)
16
Nety
7d ago

Well the way I see it the way food prices have gone up we all need food stamps nowadays!! Too bad they don’t see it!

Reply(1)
22
Related
Richard Scott

$2,900 per month could soon hit Texas residents' bank accounts.

Stimulus check worth $2,900 per month coming for Texas residentsKarolina Grabowska/Pexels. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The stimulus update ensured the payment of $2,900 is coming for many Texas residents. The update gives many residents relief from inflation which makes their daily life difficult.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Certain Texas Businesses Can Apply for More COVID-19 Relief Starting Tuesday

A new wave of relief is on the way for businesses in the food and service industry, amid rising food costs, inflation and other financial strain spurred by the pandemic. On Tuesday, November 1, Texas businesses with NAICS Code 722—including restaurants, bars, caterers, and food trucks—can submit their applications online for the Texas Travel Industry Recovery Grant Program (TTIR).
B93

Texas Ranks In Top 5 Most Dangerous States With Low Scores In Every Category

Imagine receiving a skills assessment test in a classroom full of 50 other people. It's a broad scope, so surely you'll do okay in one of the categories you're being tested on. However, when you get your results back, you discover you came in 47 out of 50, and most of the other poor performers sat right next to you. You and your friends are not dummies, in spite of what others in the room might say, but you are the group that didn't prepare for the test. Also, you're name is Texas and you are the size of a linebacker compared to every other person in the room.
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Texas Gov. Abbott extends SNAP benefits through November

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission extended the emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits through the month of November. According to a news release from Abbott’s office, the Texas Health and Human Services Commission will provide more than $334.5 […]
TEXAS STATE
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
209K+
Followers
15K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy