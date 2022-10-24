Read full article on original website
Idaho State Journal
HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander was dejected. Even with a five-run lead, he couldn't get his first World Series win. Perfect through three innings, he was utterly fallable in the fourth and fifth. Nick Castellanos started Verlander's downfall with an RBI single, and Alec Bohm and J.T. Realmuto each hit a two-run double as the Phillies rallied for a 6-5, 10-inning win over the Houston Astros in Friday night's opener.
The Philadelphia Phillies (1-0) and Houston Astros (0-1) meet for the 2nd game of the 2022 World Series. Saturday’s contest at Minute Maid Park is slated for an 8:03 p.m. ET first pitch (FOX). Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Phillies vs. Astros odds with MLB picks and predictions.
Looking around Memorial Stadium before Game 1 of the 1983 World Series, Philadelphia Phillies star Gary Matthews saw a lot of Black talent. Joe Morgan. Eddie Murray. Garry Maddox. Ken Singleton. Al Bumbry. Disco Dan Ford. And plenty more that night in Baltimore.
