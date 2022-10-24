ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Even with 5-0 lead, Verlander can't get 1st World Series win

HOUSTON (AP) — Justin Verlander was dejected. Even with a five-run lead, he couldn't get his first World Series win. Perfect through three innings, he was utterly fallable in the fourth and fifth. Nick Castellanos started Verlander's downfall with an RBI single, and Alec Bohm and J.T. Realmuto each hit a two-run double as the Phillies rallied for a 6-5, 10-inning win over the Houston Astros in Friday night's opener.
HOUSTON, TX
Idaho State Journal

No US-born Black players on expected World Series rosters

Looking around Memorial Stadium before Game 1 of the 1983 World Series, Philadelphia Phillies star Gary Matthews saw a lot of Black talent. Joe Morgan. Eddie Murray. Garry Maddox. Ken Singleton. Al Bumbry. Disco Dan Ford. And plenty more that night in Baltimore.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy