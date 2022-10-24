Read full article on original website
Stellar season of the Versailles High School Marching Band
The Versailles High School Marching Band has had a stellar season this fall. The photo shows them proudly gathering around the two Grand Championship trophies they won this season (B/C Grand Champions at Piqua and Overall Grand Champions at Tecumseh). Along the way, the Tigers also brought home 3 First...
Greenville Students Score High!
Greenville students recieved the highest possible score on the 3rd – 6th grade State math test. Congratulations to the students pictured, along with their teachers, for receiving the highest possible score on the State math test last spring 2022!. Featured photo, left to right: First row-Carter Helman, Gavin Stonerock,...
Robert Weer
Robert W. “Bob” Weer, 74, of Covington, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at his home. He was born February 23, 1948, in Troy, to the late Donald “Bud” and Janis M. (Krites) Weer. He was united in marriage to his wife of 55 years, Priscilla A. (Shook) Weer on August 12, 1967; she survives.
Edison State to Host Open House in November
Edison State Community College will be hosting an Open House on Saturday, November 19, 2022. The event will be held in the Robinson Student Career Center at the Piqua Campus from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Guests can engage with faculty and staff; explore the College’s 100-plus programs; tour the...
29th Annual Darke Co. OSU Alumni Club Nov. 8 ‘Tailgate Blood Drive’
DAYTON, Ohio – Bundle up with a free Blood Donor Beanie and get a chance to win tickets to the “Battle of Ohio” when you register donate at the Darke County OSU Alumni Club 29th annual Tailgate Blood Drive Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Greenville Church of the Brethren, 421 Central Ave., Greenville.
Edison State Creative Writing Club to Host Former Ohio Poet of the Year
How do authors dig up the dead and give voice to them in poetry that leaves readers shivering, afraid to leave their homes after dark, and asking questions? Join the Edison State Community College Creative Writing Club as they host former Ohio Poet of the Year Myrna Stone, who will reveal how she achieves this amazing feat. Edison State students, faculty, and staff, as well as community members, are invited to the event, which will be held at 3 p.m. on November 3, 2022, in Room 406 at the Piqua Campus.
Versailles FFA announced Members of the Month
At the October FFA meeting, October FFA members of the month were announced. Brooke Bergman, Shawna Schmitmeyer, and Blake Schmitmeyer were selected as Versailles FFA members of the month. Brooke Bergman was selected as a Versailles FFA member of the month. Brooke is a freshman and two year member of...
Betty L Archie
SEPTEMBER 19, 1938 – OCTOBER 24, 2022. Betty Lou Archie age 84, of Union City, Ohio, passed away at 9:18 am Monday, October 24, 2022, at Rest Haven Nursing Home in Greenville. Betty was born September 19, 1938, in Darke County to the late Chalmer M. & Hazel Almena...
Union City Lions Club Nov. 7 Blood Drive
DAYTON, Ohio – Bundle up with a free Blood Donor Beanie and get a chance to win tickets to the “Battle of Ohio” when you register donate at the Union City Lions Club community blood drive Monday, Nov. 7 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the Union City Building, 105 North Columbia St.
Fall into Christmas Horse & Motor Parade Marshall named
Darke County will showcase the 6th annual Fall into Christmas Food Truck Rally & Craft Show on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 10am-7pm at the Great Darke County Fairgrounds. The fairgrounds is located at 800 Sweitzer Street in Greenville, Ohio. The food truck rally and craft show will be a celebration of local, small businesses. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy in the United States, Ohio and Darke County. Come out and help support them during this food truck and craft show celebration. These local small businesses need your support NOW more than ever!
DCCA presents Americana Quartet “HEY MAVIS” November 12
Traditional Americana quartet “Hey Mavis,” known for their performances blending modern elements with old-time traditions, will perform at Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall in Greenville on Saturday, November 12. The second of Darke County Center for the Arts’ 2022-2023 Artists Series presentations, the show will feature banjoist/songwriter Laurie Michelle Caner, fiddler Eddie Caner, Bryan Thomas on bass, and drummer Anthony Taddeo weaving stories through their music. “This eclectic group has performed at jazz festivals, toured with Melissa Etheridge, appeared with symphony orchestras, been seen on PBS and heard over NPR,” said DCCA Artistic Director David Warner. “Their show will appeal to almost everyone who likes good music,” he concluded.
Halloween Parade Beggar’s Night
Downtown Greenville was transformed into a trail of Halloween. After a Halloween Parade and a costume judging at the circle a big crowd lined up on both sides of the Broadway to get the treats that were handed out by many of the businesses on Broadway. Prizes have been awarded...
DCCA News: And The Crowd Went Wild
Truthfully, I wondered how junior high kids would receive singer/songwriter Luke McMaster. After all, he is a guy they never heard of singing music they have probably never listened to. As the somewhat squirrelly students seated in Henry St. Clair Memorial Hall on October 20 and 21 for this Arts In Education presentation from Darke County Center for the Arts watched film footage of Luke, his songwriting cohort and keyboardist Arun Chaturvedi, and founder of iconic Motown group The Rascals, Felix Cavaliere, discussing music and songwriting, I was not at all assured that the performance would be accepted with enthusiasm. Wow, was I wrong!
Greenville Police Department adresses the growing population of unhoused and resources to help
On October 25, 2022 the Greenville Police Department held a community meeting discussing the population of unhoused residents in Greenville and proposing solutions to help these individuals. In attendance was the Tri County Board, members of Family Health, Darke County Health Department, CAP, Fish Choice Pantry, EUM Church and various others across the county.
Regular Session of the Darke County Board of Commissioners 10/27
Agenda for the regular session of the Darke County Board of Commissioners for Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 1:30PM. Resolution (R-393-2022): Examination and Allowance of Bills. Resolution (R-394-2022): Transfer of Appropriations (DC Engineer, Ditch Maintenance & Airport) Expense Requests: Darke County Juvenile Court & Sheriff. Wastewater Treatment Agreement: btwn Palestine-Hollansburg...
