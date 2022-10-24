Read full article on original website
Identification of woman found shot in home on Saturday released
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the identity of a woman found dead in her home on Saturday. Elizabeth Ann Kincaid, 56, of Fort Wayne, was found dead with a gunshot wound in her home on Millstone Drive around 4:09 p.m. This incident is still...
One dead in Monday morning crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Around 11:45 a.m. Monday, Fort Wayne police were called to the intersection of Paulding Road and Decatur Road for a crash. Police say a car was traveling westbound on Paulding Road at a high rate of speed. A pickup truck headed southbound on Decatur entered the intersection with a green light and was struck by the car. Both of those vehicles then struck an eastbound vehicle.
Woman, 56, found dead in north Fort Wayne home was shot: coroner
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman who was found dead in a home in north Fort Wayne this weekend had been shot, the Allen County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday. Fort Wayne Police responded around 4 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 11000 block of Millstone Drive, within the Miller Ridge subdivision off Dupont Road, on a death investigation. At the time, police said they found a female in the home unconscious and unresponsive.
Motorcycle Crash Severely Injures Driver
An 18-year-old Warsaw woman was severely injured Monday night after her motorcycle hit a utility pole. According to a news release from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office, Cecelia R. Baist, 18, Warsaw, was eastbound on CR 450N near North CR 375E at about 8:08 p.m. when her 50cc class B motorcycle left the road and hit a Kosciusko REMC utility pole. Baist was ejected from the motorcycle, a 2023 Honda NCW. The report states she was not wearing a helmet or any other safety gear.
Coroner ID’s man killed in crash in southeast Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed in a three-vehicle crash in southeast Fort Wayne Monday. Ma Mat R Pe, 30, died of multiple blunt force injuries in the crash at Paulding and Decatur roads, the coroner’s office said Wednesday. His death was ruled an accident.
2 children airlifted after car driven by 17-year-old rolls during crash in Miami County
MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — Authorities said a Saturn Ion being driven by a 17-year-old from Peru with two young passengers inside was struck in an intersection and went rolling into a ditch, ejecting one of the passengers. As a result of the accident, both underage passengers — an 8-year-old and a 12-year-old — were airlifted […]
Deadly crash at Decatur and Paulding Roads
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - One person is dead after a crash at the intersection of Paulding Road and Decatur Road. The crash happened around 11:43 a.m. Monday. Police say a Hyundai was speeding west on Paulding Road and hit a southbound GMC truck in the intersection. The driver of the truck had the right-of-way.
An explosion heard before fire destroys a south Lima house Saturday night
Lima, OH (WLIO) - A two-alarm fire completely destroys a south Lima home late Saturday night. The Lima Fire department was called out to 786 S. Metcalf St. just after 11 p.m. after a neighbor heard an explosion and saw flames shooting from the home. Lima Fire called in Shawnee Township for mutual aid. The heat of the fire caused damage to homes on either side and the wall on the south side of the house was moved out about a foot and a half. It is unknown if anybody was living there at the time. Fire investigators from Lima and Shawnee Township are looking into the cause. Fire crews were on scene for five hours. The home was completely destroyed and will have to be torn down.
Teen pedestrian injured in crash on Fawn River Road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. - A 13-year-old pedestrian was injured in a crash on Fawn River Road Monday morning, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office. At 6:55 a.m., deputies responded to Fawn River and Big Hill roads in Fawn River Township for a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian.
Over $3,000 worth of property taken from storage locker in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. - The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office is investigating after over $3,000 worth of property was reportedly taken from a storage locker. At 5:14 p.m. on Thursday, a victim in the 28000 block of County Road 4 discovered a lock that didn't belong to him or a property manager had been put on his storage locker.
Death of woman triggers investigation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A death investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in northwest Fort Wayne. It started around 4:09 PM when officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 11000 block of Millstone Drive on a report of an unresponsive female. After...
Driver hits metal barrier head-on in DeKalb County crash
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A driver was taken to the hospital after a crash Monday morning on US 6. Officers with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department responded at 11:30 a.m. to a crash in the 2600 block of US 6, according to a release from the department.
Poka-Bache 81-mile connector trail has big impact
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Local officials and trail advocates gathered on Tuesday, October 25th, 2022 on the Pufferbelly Trail section of the Poka-Bache Connector Trail to reveal the economic impact of this 81-mile regional trail. The trail was conceptualized in 2006 in an effort to connect Pokagon State...
Weekend Shooting In Montpelier Leaves Two Injured
On October 23, 2022 at approximately 1:34 a.m., the Montpelier Police Department responded to 9-1-1 calls regarding shots fired at 205 W. Water St. in Montpelier. Upon initial investigation, two victims were found. A 48-year-old male from Montpelier was transported via Williams County EMS to the Montpelier ER with an apparent gunshot wound and was subsequently transported to another hospital.
Homeless camp broken up on a private, wooded lot
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Tuesday, Fort Wayne Police Department officers responded to reports of a homeless camp in the area of 3500 W. State Blvd. According the police, it was a large camp “having a large number of tarps, blankets and tents strung about in a community fashion.”
Several hurt in weekend three-car crash in Williams County
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of a three-car crash on U.S. Route 6 that occurred around 9:39 p.m. Saturday in Williams County. According to troopers, Johnathan Miller of Bryan was driving eastbound at a high rate of...
Spy Run Creek Restoration Project gets $200,000 boost
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The Great Lakes Commission (GLC) announced that it will award more than $1.2 million in grants to reduce the runoff of sediment, nutrients, and other pollutants into the Great Lakes and their tributaries through the Great Lakes Sediment and Nutrient Reduction Program. A portion of that award totaling $200,000 will be awarded to Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation for the Spy Run Creek Restoration project in Franke Park.
Police Investigating Sunday Night Death At A Fort Wayne Motel
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An investigation is underway after a Sunday Night incident at a Fort Wayne Motel. According to our partners in news at 21Alive, dispatchers confirm that a death investigation had begun at the Travel Inn, off of West Coliseum Boulevard following an initial call to police at around 8:20 P.M. Sunday night. for an unknown problem. Dispatchers say a person was found dead in a room at the motel, but details such as the person’s identity have not yet been released. More details are expected throughout the day today from police.
Man sentenced to 95 years in Lake James slaying
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The man accused of murdering an 82-year-old Lake James woman was sentenced to 95 years by a Steuben County judge Monday morning. According to Steuben County Prosecutor Jeremy Musser, Matthew Hoover was given the maximum sentence for both charges. Hoover was given 65 years for murder and 30 years for Level 2 burglary. Musser says the judge took the aggravating circumstances and the particularly heinous nature of the crime into consideration when sentencing Hoover.
Ohio Highway Patrol investigates 3-car crash
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WANE) — The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-car crash that happened Saturday around 9:40 p.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol said in a release that Johnathan Miller, from Bryan, was driving a 2014 Cadillac ATC going east on U.S. 6 when he rear-ended a 2010 Dodge Caravan driven by Joshua Seip of Defiance. Because he was speeding, the patrol said Miller’s car continued forward and hit an oncoming 2013 Ford F-150 driven by Shanea Herman of Edgerton.
