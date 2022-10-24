Read full article on original website
Related
YouTuber Ranks Top 10 Worst Cities in Texas. Is Midland/Odessa On the List?
The video below only ranks cities and towns in areas of south and east Texas, so Midland/Odessa and nothing near here are featured in this video. But here is the list of "cities," as they call them, that are the worst to live in but only a handful could be called cities, otherwise they are mostly small towns.
Does Texas Have An Age Limit On Trick Or Treating?
We are getting closer to Halloween which means final touches on costumes, decorations are going up, and candy is flying off shelves. This weekend different churches and organizations will host trunk or treats and you may even see a Halloween party or two this weekend. And then, Monday arrives. Halloween...
12 Of The Best 15 Chicken Fried Steaks Are Found In Texas
As a child, I always wondered where the chicken was in a chicken fried steak! I knew it was steak but didn't know where the chicken part was. Ohh the innocence of childhood. Growing up in Texas, chicken fried steak ruled the menu, whether it was made at home by my mom or grandmother or going out to Bonanza Sirloin Pit or Western Sizzlin, a good chicken fried steak always hit the spot and it still does.
Ageless Wonder: Central Texas Dentist Still Working At 90 And Not Stopping
Going to the Dentist is terrifying sometimes isn't it? Just the thought of someone sticking tools in your mouth is kind of unnerving. And if you don't brush regularly, you will hear some choice words from the person taking care of your teeth. But most of the items mentioned previously...
Visit The 5 Best Hidden Prohibition Style Speakeasy Bars In Texas
Ever wonder why bars are always dark with no windows to this day? It takes a long time to change things and even then we romanticize the past. When Prohibition started over 100 years ago hidden juice joints were a necessity, and are now becoming destinations. Some of these places are real holes in the wall; others are on the actual sites of speakeasies, and most are just hidden bar concepts.
City in Texas Ranked Among Best Halloween Cities in the US
Bet you can’t guess which Texas city was ranked among the best for Halloween in the country. To be honest with you, I’ve never really given much thought as to what makes for a great Halloween city. I’ve never been really big on dressing up and going to costume parties and stuff like that. For me, Halloween is about my kids stockpiling a bunch of candy, which my wife and I will raid from time to time.
Do You Know Who Owns More of Texas Than Anyone Else?
You probably have passed by a huge parcel of land that just goes on as far as the eye can see and wondered who owns it. It's a question that many of us ask. According to a recent report, only a handful of people own most of the land in Texas and around the country.
Let’s Look at the 8 Oldest Bars in the Great State of Texas
Going to the bar after a long work day or week is something that has been taught to us by television and movies for years. It’s a way for adults to forget about some of the stresses in their life and just have a good time with other adults. And there is something special about going to a location that has been open for decades and a combination of the staff and atmosphere makes people want to come back for more. It the state of Texas there are lots of bars that have been around for a long time and after searching around I found a list of 8 of the oldest bars in Texas.
Monthly Budget $4K or Less? These 2 Texas Cities Are Your Best Bet
Let's face it, money is getting tighter, and there's less room in almost everyone's wallet these days. Cutting the cost of living isn't easy, but finding an area where your dollar stretches further is one option. Best Cities for a $4,000 Monthly Budget. To determine the best cities in the...
Did You Know This Popular Dating Show is Based in Texas?
If you are a big fan of reality television, specifically dating shows, then you are probably familiar with Netflix’s show ‘Love Is Blind’. The third season was recently release and the drama is just as hot as usual. If you are a few episodes into season three...
These 5 Items are Banned from Landfills in the State of Texas
When I am cleaning out the garage or getting rid of things around the house for the most part I don’t even think about items, I just start throwing things away that I don’t need anymore. And for the most part that is fine but recently I wanted to check on what items cannot just be put into my garbage container to be collected. In the state of Texas there are 5 items that are banned from being thrown away in landfills.
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in the World: Texas Has 12 Top Places
Chicken-fried steak is one of my favorite foods. In Central Texas, it's usually pretty easy to find, but not everyone understands how to make this dish properly. You wouldn't think it would be that difficult to make battered and fried steak, but you would be wrong!. According to Taste Atlas,...
What In The Name Of ‘Furry Beasties’ Was Caught On A Trail Cam?
I'll be the first to admit that I love the mystery of the North American Bigfoot, is it an animal, some kind of left-over primal humanoid, or maybe some evolution of a great ape? If you really want to step outside of the belief zone, could it be an interdimensional being, or is it simply the ultimate hide-and-seek champion of all time? Now, with your mind firmly planted in the Bigfoot zone, what the heck is this thing caught on a trail cam in Louisiana?
You May Check In But Never Check Out? Haunted Hotels in Texas
Haunted seems to be the thing these days. Everyone seems to be loving any, and everything haunted, from haunted houses to haunted cemeteries to haunted hotels. I have heard of most of these hotels on this list and, in fact, have stayed at a few. Although I didn't have a paranormal encounter doesn't mean you haven't, or you might not. Happy hotel hunting everyone!
How Many Animated TV Shows Are Set in Texas? Here’s 5 You’ve Seen
So far. Because as I found out, recently more & more shows are either being filmed, made, or set in Texas. Most of the shows are live action but as we'll find out, turns out Texas is no stranger to animation either. Perhaps you remember this Nickeloden show called. The...
Here are The Top 13 Best Texas & Red Dirt Halloween Costumes
As we gear up for Halloween '22, all of us here at Radio Texas, LIVE! realize that settling on a costume can be tough. So we thought why not look back to Halloweens past for some inspiration. Halloween '21 is dead and gone, but her spooky pictures will live on...
Which Movie Theaters Have The Yellowstone Season Premiere In Texas?
Yellowstone is one of the most-watched TV shows in America. I was a little late to the party, but I just started season 4 on Peacock. I can understand that people really want to see the season premiere, and the two-hour event that will eventually come to the Paramount Network on November 13th.
According to Texas Parks and Wildlife This is Not Allowed in State Parks
Texas is a big beautiful state, everyone knows that, which is why so many people like to recreate outside. Texas Parks and Wildlife does a great job of showing people how to have fun outdoors but there is one thing specifically they are asking all residents and visitors to stop doing from not on. The one thing that is being requested is for people to stop stacking rocks as they adventure outside.
Luxury Items Seized by U.S. Marshalls in Texas Up for Auction Right Now
Crime doesn't pay, at least for the criminals. For us regular citizens, we can sometimes take advantage of what criminals have left behind or have been confiscated by law enforcement. It also gives us a glimpse into the over the top lifestyle that some of these criminals are able to live because of all the money they've made off of someone else's suffering. Having said that, we, the general public, can own some of those over the top items that have been seized in various arrests or raids in an auction going on through November 8.
Jerry Lee Lewis Dead at 87
Jerry Lee Lewis, the Country Music Hall of Fame's newest inductee, has died at age 87. The iconic rock 'n' roller and country star died on Friday morning (Oct. 28) at his home in Mississippi. He had been battling the flu, according to a post on his official Facebook page on Oct. 19, but his cause of death was not revealed.
LoneStar 92
Midland, TX
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
890K+
Views
ABOUT
Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://lonestar92.com
Comments / 0