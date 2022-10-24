Read full article on original website
Lenze — a Germany-based manufacturing company — recently celebrated their 75th anniversary in Hameln, Germany. They held an executive conference for their clients that highlighted the current era of digital transformation, global inflation and how they are handling the ongoing supply chain crisis. At the end, Lenze CEO Christian Wendler announced their new product: Nupano.
While there are no simple ways to fit a mask, a sensor developed by MIT researchers could make it much easier to ensure a good fit. The researchers created a device called a conformable multimodal sensor face mask (cMaSK), which measure many parameters embedded in a flexible polymer frame that can be reversibly attached to the inside of any mask, around the edges.
