ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAU

Border Patrol reports 2.7 million migrant encounters in fiscal year 2022, breaking US record

By Luke Barr, ABC News
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w5Ofk_0ikO5lUe00

NEW YORK — There were 2.7 million migrant encounters along the southern border of the United States in the past 12 months, the highest in the nation’s history, data released as part of U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s fiscal year end show.

The previous record was 1.9 million in fiscal year 2021.

In September, there were 227,547 migrant encounters along the southwest border. CBP says 19% of those encounters were repeat offenders and represents a 12% increase from August.

CPB says they are enforcing not only Title 8, which is standard immigration removal policy, but also Title 42 -- the Trump-era policy that allowed migrants seeking asylum along the southern border to be expelled under the public health emergency authority of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention -- by a court order.

The highest month in fiscal year 2022 was May, which saw more than 235,000 migrants encountered along the southwest border, according to the data.

Cocaine (-81%) and Fentanyl (-19%) seizures decreased along the border, while meth and heroin seizures increased compared to last fiscal year.

“DHS has been executing a comprehensive and deliberate strategy to secure our borders and build a safe, orderly, and humane immigration system,” the Department of Homeland Security said in the statement.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

US judge in Arizona lets group monitor ballot drop boxes

PHOENIX — (AP) — A federal judge Friday refused to bar a group from monitoring outdoor ballot boxes in Arizona’s largest county where watchers have shown up armed and in ballistic vests, saying to do so could violate the monitors' constitutional rights. U.S. District Court Judge Michael...
ARIZONA STATE
WGAU

Amazon governor revokes forest protection in re-election bid

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — In an effort to get more votes and win reelection, the governor of the Brazilian state of Rondonia on Friday revoked the protection of a large swath of Amazon forest. Marcos Rocha, a staunch ally of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, signed a...
WGAU

US storm survivors: We need faster money, less red tape

MIDDLETOWN, N.J. — (AP) — Survivors of storms that pounded several U.S. states say the nation's disaster aid system is broken and want reforms to get money into victims' hands faster, with less red tape. On the 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy's landfall at the Jersey Shore, devastating...
FLORIDA STATE
WGAU

Suspect in assault at Pelosi home had posted about QAnon

The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's California home and severely beating her husband with a hammer appears to have made racist and often rambling posts online, including some that questioned the results of the 2020 election, defended former President Donald Trump and echoed QAnon conspiracy theories.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WGAU

Biden to head to Cambodia, Egypt, Indonesia for summits

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden will make a week-long, three country trip next month for a quartet of summits—including one that could potentially put him in the same room as China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced Friday...
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

EXPLAINER: Why does The Associated Press call US elections?

Why has The Associated Press tallied votes and declared winners in U.S. elections since the middle of the 19th century? Because no one else does. Unlike the case in other democracies, the Founding Fathers didn’t establish a national clearinghouse for counting the vote, and the states all do it a little differently.
FLORIDA STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
28K+
Followers
98K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy