Eveler, John W. “Jay,” 76 years old, passed away peacefully Oct. 22, 2022, in St. Louis, Missouri, after a long battle with cancer. Jay was born in Jefferson City, Missouri, on New Year’s Eve, 1945, to Jack and Vera Eveler. The oldest of seven siblings, Jay was a 1963 graduate of Helias High School. He went on to attend and graduate from St. Benedict’s College (now Benedictine) in Atchison, Kansas, in 1967. In September of 1968, Jay married Ann Maureen Corkrean, to whom he was married for 54 years.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO