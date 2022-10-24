Evans, Jane Bridges, died peacefully in her sleep Oct. 21, 2022. She was born Nov. 24, 1933, to Lucille Franklin Bridges and Howard Kisner Bridges. Raised in Webster Groves, Missouri, she spent the last half of her life living in Kirkwood, Missouri. She graduated from Mary Institute and after attending one year at Vassar College, transferred to Washington University, where she received her bachelor of arts degree in English and a minor in theater/stage makeup. She was a very active Washington University alumni and donor over the years.

