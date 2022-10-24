Read full article on original website
Jane Bridges Evans
Evans, Jane Bridges, died peacefully in her sleep Oct. 21, 2022. She was born Nov. 24, 1933, to Lucille Franklin Bridges and Howard Kisner Bridges. Raised in Webster Groves, Missouri, she spent the last half of her life living in Kirkwood, Missouri. She graduated from Mary Institute and after attending one year at Vassar College, transferred to Washington University, where she received her bachelor of arts degree in English and a minor in theater/stage makeup. She was a very active Washington University alumni and donor over the years.
Gwendolyn Peiper
Peiper, Gwendolyn. The many accomplishments of Gwendolyn Ruth Peiper (nee Newbould) will be celebrated in a memorial service at the Glendale Lutheran Church on Oct. 30 at 2 p.m.. She will be remembered by her family, students, their families, and her colleagues as “a strong, giving person; a dedicated master piano teacher who awakened the joy in creative expression in her students.”
Mary Sue Spiess (nee Giampaoli)
Spiess, Mary Sue (nee Giampaoli), passed away at age 96, surrounded by family and loved ones, on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. She was the beloved wife of 70 years to the late Edward A. Spiess. Mary leaves behind her daughters, Jean (Wayne) Berry and Diane Young; grandchildren, Ellen, Jennifer, Laura, Jesse, Nate, Micah, and Mark; great-grandchildren, Riley, Evan, Jake, Milena, Benaiah, Camila, Caleb, and Caio; nieces, nephews and many dear friends.
Mary Lou Harrison (nee Royster)
Harrison, Mary Lou (nee Royster), passed away Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles Harrison; dear mother of Carol Jones and the late Edward (surviving Sharon) Harrison and Jeffrey (surviving Nancy) Harrison; dear sister of Margaret “Juanita” (the late Richard) Dudas, Lillian Ann (Robert) Brown and the late Ben D. Royster, Betty Jean (Thomas) McDonald and William Joseph (surviving Judy) Royster; dear grandmother of Ben (Jill) Jones, Edward Hap Harrison, Donley Elaine (Chad) Adams, Matthew (Tricia) Harrison, Emily Harrison and the late Jeffrey Wade (surviving Sarah Bennet) Harrison and Matthew Luke Harrison; dear great-grandmother of 14; and great-great-grandmother of six.
Oct. 29 is Drug Take Back Day
Saturday, Oct. 29, is National Drug Take Back Day. This biannual event, organized by the Drug Enforcement Administration, aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs. Bring drugs for disposal to the following locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 29:. • Glendale...
Father & Son Convicted Of Assault Sparked By Pokemon Go In Kirkwood Park
A father and son playing a game of Pokemon Go that turned violent in Kirkwood Park more than four years have been convicted of assault. A St. Louis County jury on Wednesday, Oct. 26, convicted both Robert Matteuzzi, 75, and his son, Angelo Matteuzzi, 33, of felony third-degree assault in St. Louis County Circuit Court.
