Texas Southern coach Clarence McKinney likes to say his team is on a Homecoming Tour, of sorts. And the last two weekends, quarterback Andrew Body and the Tigers have been something of Homecoming Crashers, having thwarted celebrations at Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Alcorn State. But now it’s their turn with upstart Division II Lincoln University (Calif.) coming into Durley Stadium on Saturday afternoon (2 p.m.) for the Tigers’ Homecoming.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO