UPDATE: The winning numbers from Monday are 18, 23, 35, 45 and 54. The Powerball is 16.

The Powerball jackpot has swelled to $625 million, and the next chance to win it all comes tonight.

Three people across the country won a $1 million Powerball prize recently, including a Long Islander.

News 12’s Jenn Seelig was in Islandia where lottery players were dreaming big.