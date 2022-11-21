Nintendo Switch deals for Black Friday 2022: Best early offers on consoles, games and bundles

Gamers, get your joy-con fingers ready. Black Friday is just around the corner, and, for some retailers, the sale has already started. This Black Friday season, you’re going to be able to scoop up a bargain on some of the best Nintendo Switch games , Switch accessories and, yes, even a Nintendo Switch OLED console.

If you’ve been living inside a green warp pipe for the past 10 years and don’t know what Black Friday is, it’s the biggest sale extravaganza of the year, seeing deals and discounts on tech , beauty products, home appliances , Apple , gaming , TVs , laptops and much more.

The sale event usually begins on the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US, lasting four days until the following Monday, but most retailers have binned the customary timeline. Nowadays, Black Friday essentially lasts the entire month of November.

Deals on consoles, games, accessories and subscriptions are always hugely popular every year, and while we expect interest in the PlayStation 5 and Xbox series X to remain high, deals on the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch OLED are always the most appetising. Those other two consoles? Pfft, they might not even get a penny off.

We expect Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals to be available far and wide – from Amazon to Very to Currys , and we’ll be on hand throughout the entirety of the event, sniffing out the best deals, so you don’t have to. We’ve rounded up the best early Nintendo Switch deals and what deals to expect as the event rolls on.

Best early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo Switch OLED: Was £304.99, now £269.99, Smythtoys.com

If you’re looking for the best deal on the latest Nintendo handheld, the Switch OLED model is currently discounted by £35, bringing it down to one of the lowest prices we’ve seen for the standalone console, which is our favourite version of the console to date . Not only does the updated model feature a 7in OLED screen for crisp visuals but also an improved kickstand that makes tabletop gaming a much better experience.

Buy now

Nintendo Switch OLED and ‘Pokémon Scarlet’ or ‘Pokémon Violet’: Was £359.98, now £311.99, Amazon.co.uk

If you’re a big Pokémon fan then no doubt you’re aware Scarlet and Violet were released this month, so we’re happy to see the games are receiving a decent discount with purchases of a Nintendo Switch OLED.

This deal on Scarlet with the console saves £47.99 in total, making the saving almost as much as the price of the game alone. There’s also the same discount on the Violet bundle (£311.99, Amazon.co.uk ), but it’s really down to preference regarding which of the two games you would rather own.

Buy the Scarlet bundle

Buy the Violet bundle

Nintendo Switch OLED and ‘Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga’: Was £359.98, now £304.88, Amazon.co.uk

We were expecting Nintendo Switch OLED bundles to come thick and fast this year, and this deal sees a copy of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga thrown in for a £55 saving.

The Skywalker Saga is not only an excellent family-friendly choice for kids, but the Lego games are always quite good for local co-operative play, meaning anyone, of all ages, can jump into the bricky shoes of the Star Wars cast with a gentle learning curve.

Buy now

Nintendo Switch OLED and ‘Nintendo Switch Sports’ bundle: Was £341.99, now £299, Very.co.uk

One of the cheapest Switch OLED bundles we’ve managed to spot this month is the console with a copy of Nintendo Switch Sports. If you remember the glory days of the Wii and the original Wii Sports, this is a similar offering with fan favourites such as tennis and bowling making a grand return, along with new sports such as football and volleyball. The game even comes with a legstrap, so you can take part in the ‘penalty shootout’ mini-game by strapping a controller to your leg.

Buy now

Nintendo Switch OLED and ‘Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope’: Was £359.98, now £339.98, Argos.co.uk

If you’re looking to pick up Nintendo’s latest hybrid console with a brand-new game, look no further. The retailer is offering the OLED console with Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope with a £20 discount. The game only launched a month ago, so this is a pretty good deal.

In our review of the OLED model , we praised it for its bright 7in screen and durable kickstand, compared with the original model, making handheld and tabletop gaming “an absolute joy”.

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope follows on from Kingdom Mario + Rabbids Battle (£25.20, Amazon.co.uk ) and sees the famous plumber and his friends jet off away from the Mushroom Kingdom to a new galactic setting to save their Spark companions.

Buy now

Nintendo Switch neon console and ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ bundle: Was £316.97, now £259.99, Nintendo.co.uk

Now that Nintendo has started launching its Black Friday deals, there’s a big saving to be had on the original console along with a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and three months of Nintendo Switch online.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has remained Nintendo’s hottest-selling game on the Switch since it first launched in 2017, and for good reason. It improves on the classic Mario Kart formula in just about every conceivable way, with plenty of tracks, characters and karts to choose from. The Nintendo Switch online subscription will also mean you can take your races online with friends and other Switch owners around the world.

Buy now

Nintendo Switch and ‘Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope’: Was £309.98, now £289.98, Argos.co.uk

Don’t care for the larger screen, more-vivid colours or improved kickstand on the Nintendo Switch OLED? Argos is also offering the OG Nintendo Switch with the same Mario + Rabidds: Sparks of Hope deal, knocking off a significant £20 from the game’s usual price.

Buy now

‘Pokémon Scarlet’ and ‘Pokémon Violet’: Was £49.99, now £42, Amazon.co.uk

The latest ’mon-catching games are finally here and you can pick up a copy of Scarlet or Violet at a generous 16 per cent discount right now at Amazon.

Scarlet and Violet follow the tried-and-tested formula of new Pokémon releases by having two separate versions to choose from. More than simply a different choice of box, each game has characters and monsters unique to each, meaning that, if you want to “catch them all”, as the old adage goes, you’ll need to trade locally or online with someone that has the other version of the game.

Buy Pokémon Scarlet

Buy Pokémon Violet

‘Splatoon 3’: Was £49.99, now £36.99, Amazon.co.uk

This one isn’t technically a Black Friday deal, but the ecommerce giant has put the competitive splat-em-up Splatoon 3 game on sale. Released just two months ago, you can already save 26 per cent at Amazon ahead of Black Friday.

In our round-up of the best Nintendo Switch games , our writer said: “It’s one of the most enjoyable and accessible multiplayer experiences currently available on the Switch. By sticking to its guns (or paint rollers), Nintendo has crafted a competitive shooter with near-universal appeal in both its presentation and simplistic take on team-based deathmatches.”

Buy now

‘Ring Fit Adventure’ and ‘Nintendo Switch Sports’: Was £109.98, now £83.98, Amazon.co.uk

Fitness games have been synonymous with Nintendo since the days of the Wii Fit , and Ring Fit Adventure is the natural evolution of the fitness game. Earlier this year, Nintendo also released Nintendo Switch Sports – the spiritual successor to Wii Sports , and both are on sale at Amazon as part of a bundle at its cheapest ever price.

“Rather than taking up space on your living room floor with a pair of bathroom scales, Ring Fit Adventure uses a Pilates ring-type device and leg strap to help you perform a range of aerobic exercises,” our writer said in their review of the best Nintendo Switch games . “What also makes this game stand out is its framing as an RPG in single player mode. Like an RPG, you wander a path by jogging on the spot and fight monsters with ab-crunches, squats and stretches.”

Nintendo Switch Sports was also a particular favourite, with our reviewer calling it “a strong continuation of a tried and tested formula that will find near-universal appeal with anybody who remembers the glory days of the Nintendo Wii, or even younger audiences who will wonder what all the fuss was about 15 years ago.”

Buy now

‘Monster Hunter Rise’ and Sunbreak set: Was £54.99, now £44.99, Currys.co.uk

In this early Black Friday deal, Currys has knocked off a healthy £10 from the Monster Hunter Rise game with the Sunbreak set expansion – downloadable content that usually costs £39.99 when bought on its own. The action-adventure roleplaying game is the sixth instalment in the Monster Hunter series and sees you become a legendary hunter, exploring maps and taking down fearsome monsters with a variety of weapons.

The Sunbreak set is a big in-game Monster Hunter Rise expansion pack that launched in June. It features a new story, new hunting grounds, new and returning monsters, and you’ll also receive special layered armour sets for your friendly Palico and Palamute allies.

Buy now

When is Black Friday 2022 in the UK?

This year, Black Friday will officially start on 25 November and end on Cyber Monday on 28 November. Those are the official dates but nobody follows rules anymore.

Last year, Amazon started its pre-Black Friday price-cutting in early November, and it’s also just held its second Amazon Prime Day (called the Prime Early Access Sale) in mid October.

Retailers slash prices so early now, we’ve started an office petition encouraging everyone to call it Black November, because that’s what it’s become in 2022. See you all in 10 years’ time for Black Autumn.

When will Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals start in 2022?

As predicted, they’ve already started dropping. Currys and Argos have already launched early Black Friday deals on Nintendo Switch games and consoles.

What to expect from Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals in 2022

Expect more deals on the Nintendo Switch OLED. Last year, there weren’t many deals on the OLED model, which made sense, considering it was less than two months old at the time.

But there are increasingly better and more Switch OLED deals surfacing as the months go by. It was discounted in the January sales, it was discounted in the Prime Day sale in July, and it was discounted in the Prime Early Access Sale in October. The lowest we’ve seen it drop to was £284 during the first 2022 Prime Day this summer. Obviously, it sold out super quick.

Games are almost certainly going to go on sale this year, with deals on the new Pokémon Violet and Pokémon Scarlet games expected to be a big highlight, but all the classics, including Ring Fit Adventure and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe should get a discount here and there as well. We’re also expecting to see deals on joy-cons, Nintendo Online subscriptions and other Switch peripherals.

Bundle deals are also very popular, so expect lots of cheap games and subscriptions to come with the Nintendo Switch OLED and OG Nintendo Switch. The one anomaly is the Nintendo Switch lite – the cheaper, fully handheld console hasn’t gone on sale since Prime Day 2020 – yep, that far back, so we’ll be keeping an eye out for Switch lite deals, too.

Bookmark this page, because we’ll be bringing you all the best Nintendo Switch deals in the lead-up to Black Friday, as well as the best deals during the event itself. Stay tuned!

