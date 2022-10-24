Read full article on original website
Arsenal at PSV Eindhoven: wrap it up
Arsenal travel to PSV Eindhoven with a chance to win the Europa League group. The Gunners need a point, either tonight or in the final match, to clinch first place. It’s important that the Gunners do so, too. Winning the group avoids an extra two-legged playoff tie in February against a team dropping down from the Champions League.
Everton at Fulham: Opposition Analysis | Can Frank Outsmart Marco?
Everton ended their three-game losing slump last weekend with a resounding 3-0 victory over Crystal palace at Goodison Park, a result that restored a lot of faith in manager Frank Lampard's methods and the ability of the team to find the back of the net. Now, the Blues have to demonstrate the capacity to bring that same energetic, aggressive performance on the road to Craven Cottage, where they take on Marco Silva’s surprise package, Fulham in Saturday’s late afternoon kick-off.
Ian Maatsen looking to follow the paths of ‘superstars’ Mason Mount, Reece James, Conor Gallagher
Ian Maatsen is starting to make a name for himself at Turf Moor, quickly establishing himself as a key player for the new-look, post-Dyche Burnley FC. Under head coach Vincent Kompany, With third of the season gone, The Clarets are leading the Championship, with the division’s best attack and second meanest defense, having lost just once.
Harvey Elliott and Liverpool Look to Take Ajax Positivity Back to England
While the 2022-23 season has so far proved unexpectedly difficult for Liverpool in the Premier League, the Champions League has been a more optimistic place and that continued on Wednesday with the Reds securing advancement to the knockout rounds. At times in the first half Ajax looked the better side,...
AFC Bournemouth vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch
I’m running out of ways to describe the level of frustration that Tottenham Hotspur as a whole is feeling right now, no matter if you are a player, coach, supporter, whatever. After the highs and lows of the Champions League match against Sporting, Spurs are back to Premier League...
Graham Potter ‘really excited’ to see new player recruitment department emerging at Chelsea
This week saw the appointment of two people who are expected to be key parts of the new technical and player recruitment setup at Chelsea, with former AS Monaco technical director Laurence Stewart and former Southampton head of senior recruitment Joe Shields confirmed to be joining the club. While their...
Pep Guardiola Right to Relieve Riyad Mahrez of Man City Penalty Duties
It is arguable that Manchester City would have won Champions League already if they were excellent at taking penalties. Sergio Aguero missed a crucial penalty against Tottenham in 2019 that later cost the team a semi-final place in the competition. City could have beaten Ajax in the semis and met Liverpool in the final.
Newcastle vs. Aston Villa - Preview: Lurking Unai shirking Villa?
Newcastle faces Aston Villa as part of MD14 on Saturday and that should have meant that, in the current context and state of affairs, the Magpies would oppose Unai Emery. Emery, in case you missed it, just took charge of the Villans a few days ago after the Lions inevitably decided to part ways with a very disappointing and underperforming-on-the-bench Steven Gerrard. The record from the Liverpool legend while managing Aston Villa was, simply put, beyond putrid.
Why Douglas Luiz and Boubacar Kamara could be vital for Unai Emery at Aston Villa
Just over a month ago, things looked bleak for Aston Villa, particularly in the midfield department. Douglas Luiz was linked with a move to a host of top clubs around Europe and extensively chased by Arsenal on deadline day. Most expected the Brazilian would leave this season as the expiration of his previous deal loomed large.
WATCH: Sam Kerr completes hat-trick, makes it 4-0 Chelsea against Vllaznia!
Guro Reiten again provides the goods, this time from a corner. And Sam Kerr, rising high alongside captain Magda Eriksson, heads the ball into the back of the net to make it 4-0 Chelsea against Vllaznia.
What measures can Sunderland take to deal with unruly away supporters?
First of all, I think it is a real shame that this even needs to be a consideration. The fact that some people cannot show fellow fans a basic amount of respect is utterly depressing. I fear that the reasons for this are widespread, however, and go way beyond just football.
Friday’s Toffee Bites: Patterson back, Podence & Scottish starlet linked, Begovic talks future
“Patterson is back in the squad for this weekend. It’s a really good [selection] headache. It’s exactly what I wanted. Nathan has been really, really good this season until he got his unfortunate injury. That allowed Seamus to come in, find fitness and performance and I think that hit the peak last weekend against Palace and against Zaha, who is one of the hardest players to play against in that position. It’s a really healthy competition between two lads - one who has been here a long time and one who is coming through. They get on really well and I’m more than happy with the situation,” says Lampard. [EFC]
Chelsea FCW 8-0 KF Vllaznia Shkodër, Women’s Champions League: Post-match reaction
Chelsea’s second match in the group stage of the Women’s Champions League, against Albanian league champions KF Vllaznia, was not expected to be as big of a challenge as meeting Paris Saint-Germain away. We would soon be proved correct in our predictions as the Blues, hosting the match at Kingsmeadow, had no trouble keeping the ball in the opposition’s half and create a bunch of chances as a result.
Jürgen Klopp on Liverpool’s Need to Overcome the “Difficult Moments”
As difficult as Liverpool’s start to the league season has been, their struggles pale in comparison to those of Leeds United, who appear early favourites for relegation after a difficult start to their second year back in the Premier League. Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp, though, isn’t taking anything for...
Opposition Lowdown: Vincent Kompany’s Burnley
Burnley were relegated from the Premier League last season after finishing in 18th place in the league, three points from safety. Relegation ended The Clarets’ six-year stay in the top flight, where they saw their peak in 2017/18, finishing seventh. They have had a strong start back to life...
Sean Longstaff: The Scapegoat
The Scapegoat. Every side has one and Newcastle United are no exception. In fact, Eddie Howe’s side have a few. At present, it is Sean Longstaff. Despite Newcastle’s excellent run of form in which the midfielder has played an important part, Longstaff has not escaped criticism from supporters and some of the media. Howe, though, has been full of praise for the midfielder:
October 28th-30th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Klopp Hopeful That Henderson Injury Scare Just a Bruise
Jürgen Klopp is hopeful that Liverpool FC captain Jordan Henderson will avoid a spell on the sidelines after limping off in the 71st minute during their 3-0 victory against Ajax Amsterdam in the Champions League. Henderson, who set up Mohamed Salah for the opener, had a clash of knees...
Chelsea fans’ preferred lineup against Brighton & Hove Albion: Cobbling together a back line
Chelsea make the trip to Graham Potter’s old employers, Brighton & Hove Albion today and it promises to be an entertaining game. The injury situation hasn’t really changed so the same squad should be available as was midweek against Salzburg. THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE. Back and forth we...
Klopp Talk: Núñez Judged Too Quickly
In his pre-match press conference ahead of Leeds United this Saturday, manager Jürgen Klopp briefly touched on the early reaction to Darwin Núñez from those outside the club. “Darwin came here after a short break, flew straight to Asia, didn’t speak English, new team, and the price...
