Men’s water polo falls just shy of winning in close game

Biola entered Wednesday’s match looking to build some momentum on the season. They came very close to doing just that, playing the Concordia Golden Eagles close to the very end. The score differential never reached more than three goals. Although it was close, Biola ultimately fell to the Golden Eagles with a final score of 10-8, dropping their season record to 10-16.
