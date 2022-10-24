ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Madison365

Sustain Dane announces diverse slate of Live Forward Award winners

Two leaders of Madison Community Cooperative, an engineer at Kohler Company and a class of seventh graders are winners of the 2022 Live Forward Awards, presented by Sustain Dane, the organization announced in a press release Tuesday. According to the release, winners are MCC membership coordinator DaMontae January and maintenance...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

“This is really history in the making.” Harambee Birth and Family Center to host open house on Saturday

“Saturday’s event is a long time coming. The open house will really just let the public know what we’ve been working on for the last five years as a collective,” Tia Murray, executive director of the Harambee Birth and Family Center, tells Madison365. “We’re officially and publicly opening the doors to the Harambee Birth and Family Center. This is really history in the making.”
MADISON, WI
Madison365

City of Madison in-person absentee voting begins Tuesday

Starting on Tuesday, Oct. 25, City of Madison voters may vote absentee at a variety of locations throughout the city including at the City Clerk’s Office, some Madison Public Library locations, Olbrich Gardens, UW-Madison Memorial Union and Union South, Madison College-Truax Campus, Madison College-South Campus and more. What will...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

John Tate II withdraws from independent police monitor position

The Police Civilian Oversight Board was notified on Oct. 17 that John Tate II has withdrawn his acceptance of the independent police monitor position to accept another opportunity. Last week, the Police Civilian Oversight Board (PCOB) had selected Tate as the first independent police monitor in the City of Madison’s...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Tracy Anderson joins Big Brothers Big Sisters as new community outreach & volunteer recruitment coordinator

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County serves around 500 children each year across the greater Madison area and throughout Dane County. Tracy Anderson recently joined Big Brothers Big Sisters as its new community outreach and volunteer recruitment coordinator where she will use her many community connections to help recruit Bigs and provide even more mentorships.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Madison365

“Hidden Voices: African American Writers of Resistance”

“Hidden Voices: African American Writers of Resistance” will be held Monday, Oct. 17, 2:30 p.m. at Alicia Ashman Library and Tuesday, Oct. 25, 6 p.m. at Cross Plains Library. Join three African American women writers from Madison as they discuss their poetry, prose and drama in relation to three...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Georgia Allen named program director at Rock County Jumpstart

Rock County Jumpstart, the Beloit-based nonprofit that supports businesses owned by people of color, has hired Georgia Allen as its first program director. ‘Georgia’s personal and community life experiences provoked humble servant leadership, and intentional curiosity in business as a way to break generational curses of poverty for herself and others who deserve and aspire to achieve the same freedom, especially Black and Brown women-led households,” founder and CEO Genia Davis said in a press release. “Her most treasured impact is the continued love and nurturing of her 8-year-old daughter A’zaryah, an athlete at heart.”
BELOIT, WI
Madison365

Fake school shooting calls reported in Madison, across Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Several fake school shooting reports have been called into law enforcement agencies across the state Thursday morning, including one in Madison. Madison Metropolitan School District spokesperson Tim LeMonds confirmed with News 3 Now that someone called Dane County Dispatch at about 10:40 a.m. Thursday claiming a person had shot dozens of students at East High School in Madison. The call was similar to other calls received by law enforcement agencies across the state. In every case, there was no legitimate threat to the schools.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Lilada Gee awarded $10,000 Forward Art Prize

The Women Artists Forward Fund has chosen beloved Madison artist Lilda Gee to be honored with the 2022 Forward Art Prize, given to those who “show exceptional creativity in their work and compelling prospects for the future.”. Gee tells Madison365 that she is “very grateful” for the award in...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Madison365 Week in Review for October 15

Here are our most popular stories of the week, brought to you by NAACP and its Freedom Fund Dinner, coming October 29!. The pandemic changed the way people vote and engage with their government. It also exposed deep disparities in the healthcare system. calling for charges and the firing of...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

