Rock County Jumpstart, the Beloit-based nonprofit that supports businesses owned by people of color, has hired Georgia Allen as its first program director. ‘Georgia’s personal and community life experiences provoked humble servant leadership, and intentional curiosity in business as a way to break generational curses of poverty for herself and others who deserve and aspire to achieve the same freedom, especially Black and Brown women-led households,” founder and CEO Genia Davis said in a press release. “Her most treasured impact is the continued love and nurturing of her 8-year-old daughter A’zaryah, an athlete at heart.”

BELOIT, WI ・ 16 DAYS AGO