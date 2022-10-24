ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Lillard leads Portland against Denver after 41-point game

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Denver Nuggets (2-1, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (3-0, second in the Western Conference)

Portland, Oregon; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trail Blazers -3.5; over/under is 229.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts the Denver Nuggets after Damian Lillard scored 41 points in the Portland Trail Blazers’ 106-104 win against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Portland went 27-55 overall and 1-15 in Northwest Division play last season. The Trail Blazers gave up 115.1 points per game while committing 21.1 fouls last season.

Denver went 1-4 overall and 29-23 in Western Conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Nuggets averaged 110.0 points per game last season, 20.0 from the free throw line and 33.6 from deep.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Trendon Watford: day to day (hip), Gary Payton II: out (core), Olivier Sarr: out (wrist).

Nuggets: Collin Gillespie: out (leg).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

