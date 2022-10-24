Ben Simmons’ tenure with the Brooklyn Nets has gotten off to a very rocky start, and some scouts apparently see some very concerning signs in his play so far. Simmons’ first four games of the season have been noted for a remarkable lack of aggression on the offensive end. The forward has attempted just five field goals per game so far, which is less than his career average of 11.5 attempts per game. Even if he is deferring to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, it is a remarkably low total for someone who is ostensibly a core player and playing 30 minutes per night.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO