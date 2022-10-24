Read full article on original website
bulletin-news.com
Miami Beach Condo Building Ordered Evacuated Over Structural Issue
On Thursday, an evacuation order was issued for a condo complex in Miami Beach due to structural issues. Due to an unsafe structure notice, residents of the Port Royale condo complex at 6969 Collins Avenue have been ordered to leave immediately, according to Miami Beach officials. The building’s structural engineer...
bulletin-news.com
Three Burglary Suspects Accused of Dania Beach Business Break-in
According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, three males left Miami-Dade County and proceeded to Dania Beach in order to rob a store of products valued at $50,000 in the middle of the night. According to court documents, Jose Carlos Solano-Montelier, 33, Lazaro Horta, 31, and Yusniel Cervantes, 28, are...
bulletin-news.com
Motorcyclist Struck and Killed by Hit-and-Run Driver in Fort Lauderdale
Police are looking for the hit-and-run motorist who murdered a motorcycle early on Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale. According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the collision occurred at roughly one in the morning in the southbound lanes of South Federal Highway close to Southeast 6th Street. According to investigators, an unidentified car...
bulletin-news.com
Man Accused of Defrauding Car Dealers With Fake Checks Worth a Half-Million
A 23-year-old man from Coconut Creek is charged with executing a complex scam that entailed creating phony checks, putting them into several bank accounts, and then withdrawing as much cash as he could before the checks rejected. Jahmauri Horace Veitch had debit cards mailed to him so he could access...
