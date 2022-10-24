Read full article on original website
technode.global
Wavemaker Impact, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, GenZero, Temasek plan to form agritech venture
Wavemaker Impact, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, GenZero, and Singapore’s Temasek intend to set up a first-of-its-kind agri-tech startup that brings together climate-tech, agri-food, and venture-building capabilities to accelerate rice decarbonisation in Southeast Asia and the rest of Asia. The parties said in a statement on Thursday the startup plans to...
technode.global
Indonesia's Jago raises $2.2M Pre-Series A round led by Intudo Ventures and BEENEXT
Jago, an Indonesia-based mobile café company, announced Thursday the completion of a $2.2 million Pre-Series A round of financing led by Intudo Ventures and BEENEXT. The round also saw participation from CyberAgent Capital, and Arkblu Capital, Jago said in a statement on Thursday. The round was oversubscribed. Jago’s fundraise...
technode.global
Hong Kong's WATI raises $23M from Tiger Global, Shopify
Hong Kong customer and sales engagement tool WATI (WhatsApp Team Inbox) has on Wednesday announced a $23 million series B funding round to scale the team and product and reach more businesses globally. WATI said in a statement the funding round was led by Tiger Global with participation from existing...
technode.global
Agents of Transformation: How organizations in Singapore can lead the next wave of innovation amid the global battle for talent
Organizations in all sectors are urgently looking to ramp up their digital transformation programs to drive competitive advantage as economies worldwide recover from the global pandemic. The next era of innovation is gathering pace as businesses look to reimagine their applications in response to rapidly changing customer needs and to enable new models of hybrid work.
technode.global
Global fintech firm Stripe launches in Thailand
Global fintech firm Stripe announced Thursday the launch of its services in Thailand. The launch expands Stripe’s investment in Asia Pacific where its services are available to support businesses in Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, and Thailand, Stripe said in a statement. “Thailand’s digital economy is...
technode.global
Southeast Asia’s digital economy expected to hit $200B GMV in 2022, report
Southeast Asia’s digital economy is on track to hit $200 billion gross merchandise value (GMV) in 2022, three years earlier than was anticipated, said Google, Temasek and Bain & Company in its released new e-Conomy SEA report. SEA’s digital economy is on course to achieve 20 percent year-over-year growth...
technode.global
Digibal banking in Singapore: What's the fuss all about?
Back in 2020, we came to hear of four up-and-coming digital banks that are due to offer their services in Singapore. So, who are those new digital banking Singapore players, and how would this rising wave affect the already saturated market? That’s what we set out to find. Digital...
technode.global
Q9 awarded Dubai VARA provisional approval
Q9 Capital, a Hong Kong-based crypto investment platform, announced Thursday that it has received a provisional virtual asset (VA) approval from Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) as it expands into the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and applies for the full operating license in accordance with VARA requirements. Q9...
technode.global
Animoca Brands and TinyTap to auction first education Publisher NFTs
Animoca Brands, a Hong Kong-based company advancing digital property rights for gaming and the open metaverse, and its subsidiary TinyTap, the platform for user-generated educational games, announced Thursday the launch of Publisher non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Animoca Brands said in a statement each Publisher NFT is linked to a bundle of...
