Fayetteville, AR

KPLC TV

Host of KPLC’s “Romper Room” Brenda Bachrack dies at 91

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Longtime host of KPLC’s 1960′s children’s show “Romper Room,” Brenda Bachrack, has died, according to family. The Romper Room was where many Lake Area kids first learned how to count, say their ABCs, and even recite the Pledge of Allegiance.
SPRINGDALE, AR
KOLR10 News

Body of missing Arkansas fisherman recovered

CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – The Carroll County Department of Emergency Management confirmed that the body of a missing Green Forest fisherman has been found in the Long Creek area. On Friday, October 21, the man was reported missing when his family alerted 911 that he was missing but they had a possible location from his […]
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Arkansas man convicted for murdering 55-year-old roommate in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A Malvern man has been convicted on all counts in the 2018 murder of his 55-year-old roommate in Springdale. On Thursday, Oct. 27 the jury came back with a guilty verdict for Zachary Harlan, who was charged with capital murder, aggravated robbery and theft of property in connection to the stabbing death of Stephen March.
SPRINGDALE, AR
Evan Crosby

World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, Arkansas

Bentonville, Ark. - What is being billed as the first ever bikeable building in the world -- known as the Ledger building -- is about to open in Bentonville, Arkansas. According to an article on the website Talk Business & Politics, "the 230,000-square-foot mixed-use Ledger building will soon partially open at 240 S. Main St," following about two years of construction, with a little more work left to do before it's complete.
BENTONVILLE, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas soybean researchers breed for ‘plasticity’ in various environments

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Development of drought-tolerant soybean varieties will increase sustainability and economics of production, but current research indicates these varieties may perform poorly in the absence of drought. Larry Purcell has his sights set on what he considers an ideal genotype — soybean varieties that can grow well in both dry and water-rich environments.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
thv11.com

Arkansas man pleads guilty to stealing millions in Medicare fraud

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Lavaca man pleaded guilty on Thursday in federal court for profiting from millions of dollars in healthcare fraud over the course of four years. Billy Joe Taylor, 43, admitted that he submitted and received thousands of Medicare claims for lab tests that were never ordered between 2017 and 2021.
LAVACA, AR
talkbusiness.net

Multi-Craft Contractors takes IT provider to court

A Springdale business has filed a lawsuit against its longtime information technology (IT) services provider for what it claims is an ongoing refusal to cooperate with its transition to a new IT services provider. Multi-Craft Contractors, an industrial and commercial contractor with approximately 750 employees, filed the suit Tuesday (Oct....
SPRINGDALE, AR
KHBS

University of Arkansas Police Department investigating student's death

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas Police Department is investigating a student's death in Fayetteville. The department has declined to release additional information about the student's death and the circumstances surrounding it. Matt Durrett, the Washington County prosecutor, told 40/29 News he does not believe there are any...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

