5newsonline.com
Family of Arkansas veteran misdiagnosed by VA doctor gets nearly $5 million
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The United States government will have to pay an Arkansas veteran’s family millions of dollars. This comes after a former Veterans Health Care Systems of the Ozarks pathologist misdiagnosed this veteran along with many more. The family of Jerry Kolpek will receive $4.7 million from...
KPLC TV
Host of KPLC’s “Romper Room” Brenda Bachrack dies at 91
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Longtime host of KPLC’s 1960′s children’s show “Romper Room,” Brenda Bachrack, has died, according to family. The Romper Room was where many Lake Area kids first learned how to count, say their ABCs, and even recite the Pledge of Allegiance.
KHBS
Arkansas man goes undercover as homeless person to raise money for a shelter
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Trent Ragar decided to go undercover as a homeless person on Wednesday to raise awareness on the issue and to raise money for 7hills Homeless Center in Fayetteville. He was dropped off at Walker Park in Fayetteville with nothing but a sign asking for help, and...
Meg Ryan and David Duchovny filming new movie in northwest Arkansas
Meg Ryan has begun filming her new movie "What Happens Later," a romantic-comedy co-starring David Duchovny, in Northwest Arkansas, and the two were recently spotted in action at the Northwest Arkansas Airport.
Body of missing Arkansas fisherman recovered
CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – The Carroll County Department of Emergency Management confirmed that the body of a missing Green Forest fisherman has been found in the Long Creek area. On Friday, October 21, the man was reported missing when his family alerted 911 that he was missing but they had a possible location from his […]
Parents sue Bentonville school after son left on bus
A Bentonville family is suing the school district and multiple other people after a five-year-old boy was left on a school bus for several hours last month.
Arkansas man convicted for murdering 55-year-old roommate in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A Malvern man has been convicted on all counts in the 2018 murder of his 55-year-old roommate in Springdale. On Thursday, Oct. 27 the jury came back with a guilty verdict for Zachary Harlan, who was charged with capital murder, aggravated robbery and theft of property in connection to the stabbing death of Stephen March.
City of Decatur looks to install fence after drowning, investigation continues
A 2-year-old is dead after walking into a city facility in Decatur and later drowning.
Arkansas police asking if anyone has seen this man impersonating an officer
LAMAR, Arkansas — Johnson County Sheriff Jimmy Stephens and the Lamar Police Department are reaching out to the public asking if anyone has seen a man posing as a law enforcement officer. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, Tristan Justice was arrested for allegedly posing as an officer and according to...
Ozarks First.com
Spend the Night Among the Big Cats at Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge
Looking for an adventure without traveling too far from home? Why not check out Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs, AR?! Plus be sure to check out their amazing glamping services!!. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
Off-duty Oklahoma deputy pleads not guilty after shooting a man in Washington Co.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark — An Oklahoma deputy has pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated assault during his arraignment on Wednesday, Oct. 26. According to Washington County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett, Adams will appear before Circuit Judge Mark Lindsay for trial on Jan. 27, 2023. Travis Adams, 33,...
Missing woman accused of husband’s murder in custody
A woman who went missing after bonding out of a Missouri jail on an accusation of murdering her husband was found in Indiana, according to police.
Yellow Arkansas school buses going green with $4M EPA program
Four Arkansas school districts will give their students cleaner rides with a Wednesday announcement of federal grants for electric school buses.
KHBS
Benton County, Arkansas jury deliberates in Zachary Harlan murder trial
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A jury began deliberating in Zachary Harlan's murder trial Wednesday afternoon. The jury took a break and plans to reconvene at the Benton County Courthouse at 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Harlan is accused of stabbing Steven March to death inside March's trailer in Benton County in 2018.
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, Arkansas
Bentonville, Ark. - What is being billed as the first ever bikeable building in the world -- known as the Ledger building -- is about to open in Bentonville, Arkansas. According to an article on the website Talk Business & Politics, "the 230,000-square-foot mixed-use Ledger building will soon partially open at 240 S. Main St," following about two years of construction, with a little more work left to do before it's complete.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas soybean researchers breed for ‘plasticity’ in various environments
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Development of drought-tolerant soybean varieties will increase sustainability and economics of production, but current research indicates these varieties may perform poorly in the absence of drought. Larry Purcell has his sights set on what he considers an ideal genotype — soybean varieties that can grow well in both dry and water-rich environments.
thv11.com
Arkansas man pleads guilty to stealing millions in Medicare fraud
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Lavaca man pleaded guilty on Thursday in federal court for profiting from millions of dollars in healthcare fraud over the course of four years. Billy Joe Taylor, 43, admitted that he submitted and received thousands of Medicare claims for lab tests that were never ordered between 2017 and 2021.
talkbusiness.net
Multi-Craft Contractors takes IT provider to court
A Springdale business has filed a lawsuit against its longtime information technology (IT) services provider for what it claims is an ongoing refusal to cooperate with its transition to a new IT services provider. Multi-Craft Contractors, an industrial and commercial contractor with approximately 750 employees, filed the suit Tuesday (Oct....
KHBS
University of Arkansas Police Department investigating student's death
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The University of Arkansas Police Department is investigating a student's death in Fayetteville. The department has declined to release additional information about the student's death and the circumstances surrounding it. Matt Durrett, the Washington County prosecutor, told 40/29 News he does not believe there are any...
Arkansas fisherman missing at Table Rock Lake, crews searching
CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – The Carroll County Office of Emergency Management says a search is underway for a missing fisherman near the Long Creek Arm of Table Rock Lake. The fisherman, 59, was reported missing on Friday, October 21, late in the evening. The fisherman’s family called 911 and stated the man was overdue but […]
