It is Homecoming week! Our sports staff gave their predictions for Saturday's football game vs. USC at Arizona Stadium. This is the start of the hardest three-game stretch for the Arizona football team of the season. They have to play No.10 USC at home and then, in back-to-back weeks travel, face No.14 University of Utah and No.12 UCLA on the road. Being at home during Homecoming Weekend will give the Wildcats a boost by their fanbase but will be in for a difficult test against a USC Trojan team, who is coming off a one-point loss to Utah two weeks ago.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO