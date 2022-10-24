Read full article on original website
3 Best Places To Live in Arizona on Only a Social Security Check
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. However, not all Arizona cities are affordable for those in retirement age. This is...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
ASUA Notebook 10/19/2022: UA hydrology department students discuss trauma after shooting and safety on campus
Two weeks after the fatal shooting of a University of Arizona professor, the school’s student government invited two students from the department to speak at their Oct. 19 meeting. Sam Dahl and Stella Heflin told the Associated Students of the University of Arizona about the events leading up to...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
OPINION: Appreciate the walkability of the University of Arizona and free Sun Link rides while you still can
Walking is not just a means of transportation, it is a way of life. Walkability is core to a city’s identity, and this holds true for Tucson despite being smaller than some of the more iconic walkable cities like New York City or Tokyo. A large portion of Tucson’s walkability and ease of transportation comes from convenient access to the Sun Link, which may be subject to a change in January when fare-free riding is set to expire.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
COMIC: Paleo University #23
Three dinosaurs try to survive their first year of college in Jamelle Texeria's "Paleo University." Let us come to you. The Daily Wildcat, straight to your inbox. News. Science/Health. Sports. Arts/Lifestyle. You choose. You cancel at any time.
PLANetizen
Tucson Could Ban Ornamental Grass
A Tucson proposal could ban “nonfunctional” grass planting in some developments, reports Tony Davis in the Arizona Daily Star, following in the footsteps of cities like Las Vegas as the West’s water shortage continues. Councilman Kevin Dahl, who supports the legislation, defined nonfunctional grass as “any irrigated...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Brit experience returns to Main Gate with Union Jack Pub
Nearly five years after the Auld Dubliner closed, The Union Jack British Pub and Restaurant is now open, bringing the flavor of the British Isles back to University Boulevard. This is the third Union Jack, owned and operated by three British migrants, to open in Arizona. The space at 800...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Arizona Repertory Theatre continues season with “Polaroid Stories”
The second production of the Arizona Repertory Theatre’s 2022-23 season is set to begin this Thursday, Oct. 27, with an eight-show run of “Polaroid Stories” by Naomi Iizuka. Based on Ovid’s “Metamorphoses” and a series of interviews conducted by the playwright, ART’s second offering of the season...
azbigmedia.com
Tucson ranks No. 1 among U.S. cities that give the most goosebumps
The United States is filled to the brim with creepy places, (supposedly) haunted locations, paranormal sightings, and other phenomena that are likely to give even the bravest among us a serious case of goosebumps. As we draw nearer and nearer to spooky season, the team at Shane Co. thought it...
KOLD-TV
WATCH: Rocket launch visible across skies in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The rocket launched by SpaceX on Thursday evening, Oct. 27 is now visible across southern Arizona. SpaceX launched 53 Starlink broadband satellites and a Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from the Vandenburg Space Force Base shortly after 6 p.m. This is the eighth liftoff...
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Spring registration begins Monday; With largest freshman class, students are worried they may not get their classes
University of Arizona students can register for spring 2023 classes Oct. 31 through Nov. 21. With an influx of nearly 9,000 new students and 2,000 expected to come in the spring, some Wildcats worry they won't be able to get the classes they need. “There's been countless times where I...
KOLD-TV
Domestic violence roundup ends with dozens of arrests
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Nearly 40 people have been arrested over the past few days on outstanding domestic violence warrants. On Tuesday, Oct. 25 and Wednesday, Oct. 26, Pima County sheriff’s deputies conducted a domestic violence warrant roundup to locate and arrest those with domestic violence warrants in the area.
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Arizona
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in each state.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Arizona football team shows impressive improvement at the halfway mark
This year's Arizona football season, through seven games—a little over halfway through the season—has looked a lot different from last season. At this point in 2021, the Wildcats were 0-7, including two losses by at least three touchdowns and a shutout drubbing 34-0 against the University of Colorado Boulder.
Arizona DPS seizes around 60,000 fentanyl pills
On October 18, 2022, the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) conducted a traffic stop near Interstate 19 and Ajo Way.
Man accused of killing his father with homemade shotgun
TUCSON, Ariz. — Police charged a man who allegedly killed his father with a homemade weapon after an argument. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department told The Arizona Republic that officers were called to a residence for a reported shooting on Oct. 20, where they found Howard Ocskai, 56, with gunshot wounds. Ocskai was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Roundtable: Can Arizona break its nine game losing streak against USC?
It is Homecoming week! Our sports staff gave their predictions for Saturday's football game vs. USC at Arizona Stadium. This is the start of the hardest three-game stretch for the Arizona football team of the season. They have to play No.10 USC at home and then, in back-to-back weeks travel, face No.14 University of Utah and No.12 UCLA on the road. Being at home during Homecoming Weekend will give the Wildcats a boost by their fanbase but will be in for a difficult test against a USC Trojan team, who is coming off a one-point loss to Utah two weeks ago.
KOLD-TV
One dead in apartment fire on Pantano Road
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is dead after a fire broke out at an apartment complex on Tucson’s east side on Sunday, Oct. 23. According to Tucson firefighters, crews were called shortly after 3 p.m. to the Overlook Apartments, in the 1800 block of South Pantano Road.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Homecoming club Olympics: It’s about to get competitive
It’s officially Homecoming week here at the University of Arizona. The UA’s senior honorary, the Bobcats, will host a club Olympics with numerous games and events throughout the week. Sammy Cibulka, president of the Bobcats, talked about how the excitement level is a lot different this year compared...
KOLD-TV
WATCH: Video shows escaped Pima County inmate running down street in just his boxers
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are searching for an inmate with a violent history who escaped from the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Thursday, Oct. 20. As of 1 p.m., Friday, 43-year-old Oscar Alday is still on the run. Authorities said Alday slipped out a door when...
azpm.org
TPD raids midtown drug supply house
Four men face drug charges after the Tucson Police Department raided a midtown drug supply house this week. Police discovered multiple collections of drugs along with illegal weapons, including semi-automatic rifles. TPD was responding to reports of meth and fentanyl sales at an apartment complex near the intersection of Speedway...
Comments / 2