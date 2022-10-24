Read full article on original website
COMIC: Paleo University #23
Three dinosaurs try to survive their first year of college in Jamelle Texeria's "Paleo University." Let us come to you. The Daily Wildcat, straight to your inbox. News. Science/Health. Sports. Arts/Lifestyle. You choose. You cancel at any time.
Arizona Repertory Theatre continues season with “Polaroid Stories”
The second production of the Arizona Repertory Theatre’s 2022-23 season is set to begin this Thursday, Oct. 27, with an eight-show run of “Polaroid Stories” by Naomi Iizuka. Based on Ovid’s “Metamorphoses” and a series of interviews conducted by the playwright, ART’s second offering of the season...
Brit experience returns to Main Gate with Union Jack Pub
Nearly five years after the Auld Dubliner closed, The Union Jack British Pub and Restaurant is now open, bringing the flavor of the British Isles back to University Boulevard. This is the third Union Jack, owned and operated by three British migrants, to open in Arizona. The space at 800...
Arizona football team shows impressive improvement at the halfway mark
This year's Arizona football season, through seven games—a little over halfway through the season—has looked a lot different from last season. At this point in 2021, the Wildcats were 0-7, including two losses by at least three touchdowns and a shutout drubbing 34-0 against the University of Colorado Boulder.
PandemiDiarios: A Southern Arizona community’s creative response to COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic was an arduous period in time for the majority of the Tucson and Southern Arizona community. The pandemic caused an economic, social and manufacturing collapse which ultimately damaged the spirit of the community. Nearly three years later, the mourning phase has diminished and people have begun to...
OPINION: Appreciate the walkability of the University of Arizona and free Sun Link rides while you still can
Walking is not just a means of transportation, it is a way of life. Walkability is core to a city’s identity, and this holds true for Tucson despite being smaller than some of the more iconic walkable cities like New York City or Tokyo. A large portion of Tucson’s walkability and ease of transportation comes from convenient access to the Sun Link, which may be subject to a change in January when fare-free riding is set to expire.
Roundtable: Can Arizona break its nine game losing streak against USC?
It is Homecoming week! Our sports staff gave their predictions for Saturday's football game vs. USC at Arizona Stadium. This is the start of the hardest three-game stretch for the Arizona football team of the season. They have to play No.10 USC at home and then, in back-to-back weeks travel, face No.14 University of Utah and No.12 UCLA on the road. Being at home during Homecoming Weekend will give the Wildcats a boost by their fanbase but will be in for a difficult test against a USC Trojan team, who is coming off a one-point loss to Utah two weeks ago.
ASUA Notebook 10/19/2022: UA hydrology department students discuss trauma after shooting and safety on campus
Two weeks after the fatal shooting of a University of Arizona professor, the school’s student government invited two students from the department to speak at their Oct. 19 meeting. Sam Dahl and Stella Heflin told the Associated Students of the University of Arizona about the events leading up to...
Concert Review: The Joy Formidable at The Rialto Theater
The Joy Formidable played at The Rialto Theater in Downtown Tucson on Oct. 11. I stepped out of my car on Congress Street the night of Oct. 11 to meet an astounding line waiting for entrance into The Rialto Theatre in Downtown Tucson. This was the start of my first concert experience as a member of the press. Although a little nervous, I confidently bypassed the fans eager to see the night’s main act, The Front Bottoms, and ducked under the security belt to receive my special wristband.
No tricks, just treats with these last-minute Halloween events
Has Halloween night slipped your mind? Maybe your plans fell through the cracks? From haunted streetcar rides to Halloween-themed shows, here are three local, family-friendly events that will ensure your night is full of G-rated fright. Flandrau’s annual “Spooktacular Science” event happens this Sunday with a full day of hands-on...
