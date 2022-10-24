One of the biggest college football games of the year is happening this week: the University of Arizona Homecoming game Oct. 28. This is a historic weekend for many reasons: football, reunions, college spirit and pride. Homecoming traditions started at Arizona in 1914 where the Wildcats defeated Pomona College 7-6. There have only been two points in the school’s history where Homecoming was canceled as a whole, and that was during World War I and World War II.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO