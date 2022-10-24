Read full article on original website
COMIC: Paleo University #23
Three dinosaurs try to survive their first year of college in Jamelle Texeria's "Paleo University." Let us come to you. The Daily Wildcat, straight to your inbox. News. Science/Health. Sports. Arts/Lifestyle. You choose. You cancel at any time.
Arizona Repertory Theatre continues season with “Polaroid Stories”
The second production of the Arizona Repertory Theatre’s 2022-23 season is set to begin this Thursday, Oct. 27, with an eight-show run of “Polaroid Stories” by Naomi Iizuka. Based on Ovid’s “Metamorphoses” and a series of interviews conducted by the playwright, ART’s second offering of the season...
Brit experience returns to Main Gate with Union Jack Pub
Nearly five years after the Auld Dubliner closed, The Union Jack British Pub and Restaurant is now open, bringing the flavor of the British Isles back to University Boulevard. This is the third Union Jack, owned and operated by three British migrants, to open in Arizona. The space at 800...
No tricks, just treats with these last-minute Halloween events
Has Halloween night slipped your mind? Maybe your plans fell through the cracks? From haunted streetcar rides to Halloween-themed shows, here are three local, family-friendly events that will ensure your night is full of G-rated fright. Flandrau’s annual “Spooktacular Science” event happens this Sunday with a full day of hands-on...
PandemiDiarios: A Southern Arizona community’s creative response to COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic was an arduous period in time for the majority of the Tucson and Southern Arizona community. The pandemic caused an economic, social and manufacturing collapse which ultimately damaged the spirit of the community. Nearly three years later, the mourning phase has diminished and people have begun to...
Homecoming club Olympics: It’s about to get competitive
It’s officially Homecoming week here at the University of Arizona. The UA’s senior honorary, the Bobcats, will host a club Olympics with numerous games and events throughout the week. Sammy Cibulka, president of the Bobcats, talked about how the excitement level is a lot different this year compared...
Arizona football team shows impressive improvement at the halfway mark
This year's Arizona football season, through seven games—a little over halfway through the season—has looked a lot different from last season. At this point in 2021, the Wildcats were 0-7, including two losses by at least three touchdowns and a shutout drubbing 34-0 against the University of Colorado Boulder.
Homecoming football preview: Arizona vs. USC
One of the biggest college football games of the year is happening this week: the University of Arizona Homecoming game Oct. 28. This is a historic weekend for many reasons: football, reunions, college spirit and pride. Homecoming traditions started at Arizona in 1914 where the Wildcats defeated Pomona College 7-6. There have only been two points in the school’s history where Homecoming was canceled as a whole, and that was during World War I and World War II.
Spring registration begins Monday; With largest freshman class, students are worried they may not get their classes
University of Arizona students can register for spring 2023 classes Oct. 31 through Nov. 21. With an influx of nearly 9,000 new students and 2,000 expected to come in the spring, some Wildcats worry they won't be able to get the classes they need. “There's been countless times where I...
