K-State coordinators provide injury updates on QB Adrian Martinez, other key starters
Here’s the latest injury news on Adrian Martinez and other key Kansas State football players.
Why Jerome Tang has spent so much time mingling with fans as K-State basketball coach
Jerome Tang wants a big home-court advantage at Bramlage Coliseum this season, and he has a plan to make it happen.
Dallas cookie shop ranked the best in Texas & one of the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best desserts known to mankind is the humble cookie and none other than the globally loved chocolate chip cookie. Chocolate is the key to any one person’s heart no matter the age, gender, or background, chocolate really can bring out the best in people. It’s a good day to celebrate it as Friday, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day! Chocolate is the number one component that makes chocolate chip cookies what they are.
dallasexpress.com
Victim Billed for Poisoned IV Bag by Baylor Scott & White
Baylor Scott & White Surgicare reportedly billed an 18-year-old for an IV bag administered to him that anesthesiologist Raynaldo Ortiz Jr. had allegedly tainted, leading to a cardiac emergency during his procedure. “My initial reaction is: this is putting salt on the wound,” said the teenage victim’s grandfather, Dr. Dan...
3 Great Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impressive service and absolutely amazing food, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around.
McKinney National Airport Expansion Could Add ‘Fuel in The Fire’ For Collin County
Officials say the potential of commercial airline operations at McKinney National Airport could lead to expanded growth for Collin County and parts north. Rogers Healy, president of Rogers Healy and Associates, said commercial flight operations at McKinney National Airport could add “fuel in the fire” for an already booming Collin County.
AdWeek
WLWT Anchor, Reporter Megan Mitchell Leaving Cincinnati for Dallas
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Megan Mitchell is leaving Cincinnati to work at WFAA in Dallas. Mitchell has worked as an anchor and reporter at Cincinnati NBC...
Texans Are Shocked As Snow Is Promised To Fall in The Great State
With record highs this summer it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas, believe it or not. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's...
Study: Millennials are moving to these Texas cities more than most in US
Every generation has had its time to shine or at least will in the soon-to-be future, all eyes are on Millennials in this day and age as the up-and-comers.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Could North Texas Prepare for a Tripledemic?
After more than two years of low numbers, thanks to COVID-19 precautions, influenza is back in the United States. Combined with surges of other respiratory viruses and a likely new wave of COVID-19 infections, North Texans could be in for a rough winter ahead, experts warn. This Texas Department of...
backroadsnews.com
Sale barn changes hands while industry shifts
This is the second part of a two-part story on the history of Washington’s sale barn facility. PART II It was 1984 and the late Marvin Bergstrom, of Courtland, was in the livestock buying business when he saw Washington’s sale barn was coming up for sale. The barn had recently closed after its owner lost it to the bank. “I thought it looked like a good investment,” Bergstrom told the News in a…
WFAA
DFW Weather: What to expect as storms roll across North Texas
We are getting some much-needed rain in North Texas. Here's what you need to know for the rest of your day.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
2 new H-E-B stores are in the works
Texas grocer H-E-B is plotting two new stores, one in northwest Houston and another on the northern edge of Fort Worth. Developer The Howard Hughes Corporation on Thursday announced plans for a mixed-use development in Houston called Village Green at Bridgeland Central. The development will be anchored by a more-than...
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Kansas
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Sunflower State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Kansas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad.
Parents concerned over ‘Implicit Bias Test’ in Kansas school curriculum
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Kansas parents are expressing concern over their children having to take the “Implicit Bias Test.” A mother in Junction City says she is worried about the Kansas Board of Education’s ability to choose curriculum for her children. This is after her daughter’s social studies teacher assigned her class to take the […]
2 Texas Cities Among America's Most Rat-Infested Places
Orkin ranked the top 50 rattiest cities in America.
What happens to the leftover food from the State Fair of Texas?
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you've ever wondered what happens to all the leftover food once the State Fair of Texas ends, we're here to tell you it goes to a good cause. This year, dozens of concessionaires are contributing to the State Fair Cares Food Drive benefiting local food pantries. Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen is one of them.It serves 13,000 meals a month to those in need. Coming out of the pandemic and now dealing with inflation, they say this donated food from the fair is a blessing. Pastor Chris Simmons has led Cornerstone Food Pantry and Kitchen for almost 35 years. "Our...
Dallas steakhouse ranked among 2022’s 10 best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s one thing when you claim to have one of the best of anything especially when it comes to stacking up against other restaurants nationwide, but it’s a whole other ball game when a report name-drops your spot in the top 10 of any ranking.
Don’t let this calm fool you, North Texas to experience severe storms Monday evening; officials say
Officials with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth are saying "don't be fooled" by the current calm conditions.
Watch: Lightning explodes pecan tree as severe storms rip through Texas
An unbelievable lightning strike was caught on video in the Dallas area while severe storms rolled through Monday night.
