Shreveport, LA

K945

New Caddo Deputies Are Hired to Work in NW Louisiana

Good news for law enforcement in northwest Louisiana. 17 new Caddo Parish Deputies have been sworn in to work for the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. Roderick Silas, Andrew Hamil, Jalisa Young, William Henderson, Emmitria Davis, Ashley Clay, Tchkaila Johnson, Kolin Baylor, James Gelston, Brandon Fountain, Lauren Torres, Shelia Powell, Richie Bell, Jasmine Anderson, Alexis Anthony, Curmincia Stumon and Shonderricka Jackson.
CADDO PARISH, LA
K945

This Huge Adult Tree House is Just 90 Minutes From Shreveport

Lindale Texas the Childhood Home of Miranda Lambert Has an Epic Getaway. The Upward Treehouse is nestled in Lindale, Texas which is only a 90-minute drive from Shreveport, Louisiana. What if you and your friends packed your bags and headed out to a beautiful and luxurious treehouse?. You Can Bring...
LINDALE, TX
K945

Save with $5 Rabies Shots & Flea Dips Saturday, Oct 29th in Bossier City

Hand in Paw, the non-profit group that supports Bossier City Animal Control, is offering $5 rabies shots and $5 flea dips for your furbabies Saturday, October 29th!. Hand in Paw - Friends of Bossier City Animal Control is holding their annual fall rabies clinic with $5 one-year rabies shots for both dogs and cats, new low-cost microchipping for both cats and dogs, and they are also offering $5 flea dips for dogs at Bossier City Animal Control, weather permitting, located at 3217 Old Shed Road in Bossier City from 10 am - 3 pm Saturday, October 29th, 2022.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
K945

11 Things That Are Technically Legal In Louisiana

Did your parents ever tell you that turning on the dome light in the car while driving was illegal? Well, they lied. There is no specific law that prohibits you from driving with the interior lights on in your vehicle. But this is where our conversation takes a turn...because I'm going to insert the word technically.
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

Shreveport Investigation Leads to Arrest for Murder-for-Hire Plot

Jarred Johnson (41) has been arrested for one count of Solicitation for Murder. On October 12th, 2022, Shreveport Police Department received a concerning call from a citizen advising that Jarred Johnson allegedly offered money in exchange for the killing of his estranged wife. Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Detectives took over the investigation and through the facts and circumstances discovered obtained a warrant for the arrest of Johnson.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport Louisiana’s Prize-Fest Winners of 2022

Prize Fest has been a huge staple in Shreveport for several years. The folks at Prize Fest work tirelessly to make sure things go off without a hitch, and their work shines through. Prize Fest 2022 was no different. People from all over came to compete for some absolutely amazing...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Powerball Fever Rages All Across Louisiana

Another night with no big monster jackpot winner in the Powerball drawing. Millions of folks around the nation are still keeping an eye on the rising numbers. The jackpot is now worth at least $800 million dollars for the Saturday night drawing. The lump sum one time payout for that prize will be $383 million.
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

The Top 10 Things Annoying People Say in Shreveport-Bossier

Thanks to Reddit, I found out that I'm annoying today. Yep, and I speak for a living on the radio. This is probably a sign that I should update my vernacular. If you're wondering what their top ten phrases annoying people say are as compiled by Fox News complete with a therapist weighing in, here they are:
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport Woman Arrested After Tense Standoff

On Wednesday (10-26-22) police were called to the Queensborough neighborhood to serve out a warrant. Upon arrival, the woman in question locked herself in a home and refused to come out. After some time of trying to contact the woman to get her to come out, the woman began firing...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Slow Down! Section Of I-20 In Bossier Closed Again Today

Evidently, someone at the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has been listening to Kiss Country. We've had several callers over the past few months complaining about I-20 at Old Minden Road in Bossier City. If you traveled through that area yesterday, Monday, October 24, you might have noticed the...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
K945

Louisiana Has Over $44 Mil in Unclaimed Money: Is Some Yours?

The Louisiana Department of Treasury recently announced they will be publishing their latest list containing over 62,000 names of Louisiana residents that are owed unclaimed funds totalling more than $44 million dollars. If you check the website you'll see names of citizens who are owed money by the state for...
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

Shreveport Facing Whistleblower Lawsuit

Former City of Shreveport Controller Ben Hebert has filed legal action against the City of Shreveport for wrongful termination. Shreveport attorney Allison Jones, with the local firm Downer, Jones, Marino & Wilhite filed the lawsuit on behalf of S. Ben Hebert. Hebert alleges he was wrongfully fired from his position...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

One Special Critter Is Getting Pardoned By Louisiana LT Governor

Did You Know There Is a Nutria Pardoning Every SIngle Year In Louisiana?. Houma, Louisiana is home to the Rougarou Fest. Rougarou Fest is a family-friendly festival that takes over Downtown Houma from October 21st through October 23rd celebrating the spooky folklore that exists along the bayous of Southeast Louisiana.
HOUMA, LA
K945

Did Anyone from Louisiana Hit Powerball Jackpot?

No big winner in the Monday night Powerball drawing. We can keep dreaming for a little while longer. Another night with no winner in the Powerball drawing and this means the big jackpot continues climbing. It is now worth $680 million for the Wednesday night drawing. The lump sum cash payout will be $326 million.
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

When Exactly is Trick or Treating This Year for Shreveport?

Halloween 2022 is expected to be huge this year. After two years of lockdowns, families are ready to get back to life. This year, the kids will be wearing masks that are actually fun. And as we expect record number of trick-or-treaters, we can also expect a higher possibility of children getting hurt.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Go Fund Me Account to Pay Funeral Expenses for Shreveport Babies

A fund has been set up to help pay the funeral expenses for two young children gunned down in Shreveport earlier this week. The grandmother of the Marter babies has set up a Go Fund Me account to try to pay for the funeral expenses for the children. Brandy Marter-Moreno is hoping to raise $20,000 to bury her two grandchildren, ten-month-old Lillian Rose Marter and 23-month-old Ronnie Marter.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

K945

Shreveport, LA
