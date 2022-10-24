ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bosco's Specialty Meats in Broussard Latest to Close Its Doors

 5 days ago

Another week, another local business shuddered its doors.

According to a Facebook post over the weekend, the owners of Bosco’s Specialty Meats in Broussard have announced that they have closed down this location.

The store was located at 3101 US 90 in Broussard (basically, the old Burger King building).

This location of Bosco’s opened right before the pandemic shut down in March 2020 .

From all accounts, people loved their daily plate lunches and the many specialty meats offered.

Again, the silver lining to this latest business closure in Acadiana is that Bosco’s Specialty Meats still has a location in Opelousas, located at 15631 U.S. Highway 190.

Speaking of local businesses closing, we’ve had two other restaurants close over the last two weeks.

Last week we heard about Lucky’s Fire & Smoke in Lafayette shutting down and the week before it was another Hub City restaurant, Royal Curry Indian Cuisine .

It’s a tough time for all small businesses so it’s even more critical now than ever that we try to shop local and patronize those who call Acadiana home.

