Crypto scams are now as popular as legitimate projects in the space. With the number of new tokens being pushed into the market, the number of scam tokens actually outnumber those with good intentions and the fight against them continues. One way these scammers promote their projects is through ads, and even though platforms like Google seem to be fighting the ads, they continue to pop up on search results, according to Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ).

16 HOURS AGO