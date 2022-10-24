Read full article on original website
Binance Boss Warns Users Of Crypto Scam Sites On Google Search Results
Crypto scams are now as popular as legitimate projects in the space. With the number of new tokens being pushed into the market, the number of scam tokens actually outnumber those with good intentions and the fight against them continues. One way these scammers promote their projects is through ads, and even though platforms like Google seem to be fighting the ads, they continue to pop up on search results, according to Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ).
Lightning Analytics Firm Amboss Unveils Data Sharing Feature. The End Of Privacy?
Is this new Amboss feature as dangerous as it looks? The analytics company unveiled “Reported Channel Balances” and the bitcoin world immediately reacted with severe criticism. Were they overreacting or did they have a point? Is bitcoin’s Lightning Network at risk? Let’s study exactly what happened and find out. It all starts with the notion that a node’s capacity is not the same as a node’s liquidity.
Crypto Exchange Binance Teams Up With Elon Musk To Help With Twitter Bot Issues
Crypto exchange Binance, in the latest development, has offered to team up with Elon Musk in order to make Twitter more crypto-friendly. Elon Musk has finally taken control of Twitter and has concluded the $44 billion acquisition. Twitter is now a private corporation and shareholders are set to receive $52.40 per share.
Twitter Announces New Feature ‘NFT Tweet Tiles’
It’s a hectic and non-stop week for Twitter, as the social media platform counts down it’s final days as a publicly-traded company on the heels of the Elon Musk-led private acquisition. However, the platform’s development team is seemingly still full steam ahead, and has announced a new feature in testing around NFTs on Thursday.
Google Unveils New Blockchain Node Engine
Google is rolling out a new blockchain node engine for web3 devs this week, according to a press release on Thursday. This latest initiative from the powerhouse tech firm reflects a continued investment into web3 infrastructure, and looks to be another stepping-stone ‘win’ for the company in building goodwill with web3 developers.
