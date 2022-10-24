Larry G. Eubanks, age 74, of Benton, passed away at 5:25 p.m., Monday, October 24, 2022, peacefully at his home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, at the Leffler Funeral Home of Benton, with Rev. Eddie Paul Davis officiating. Burial with Military Honors by the Benton American Legion Post #280, V.F.W. Post #2671 and the Army National Guard, will follow in the Masonic & Odd Fellows Cemetery of Benton. Visitation will be from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, at the Leffler Funeral Home of Benton.

BENTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO