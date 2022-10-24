Read full article on original website
WGMD Radio
DPH Concerned Over Increasing Flu and RSV Cases In Delaware
Delaware Public Health is seeing an increase in respiratory viruses – especially in influenza and RSV. In the week ending on October 22 there were 44 laboratory confirmed cases of flu – compared to 19 the week before. The total is at 69 – the flu season officially began on October 2. For the same time frame – there were 98 cases of RSV bringing the season total to 250. Public health officials are concerned about the impact that a Tripledemic could have on the state’s overall health and hospital capacity. There is currently no vaccine available for RSV so you should follow preventative measures for all three viruses.
WGMD Radio
Delphi murders: Indiana man reportedly in custody in connection with 2017 killings of 2 girls
An Indiana man is reportedly in custody in connection with the Delphi murders of two young girls in 2017. Liberty “Libby” German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, were found murdered on the morning of Feb. 13, 2017, after German’s sister dropped the pair off at the entrance of a hiking trail the day prior.
WGMD Radio
California police officer killed in accidental shooting: ‘A tragic loss’
A police officer in Southern California was killed in an accidental shooting on Thursday afternoon, according to authorities. Colton Police Department announced the death of Officer Lorenzo Morgan on Thursday evening. Additional details surrounding his death have not been released as of early Friday morning. The fallen officer began his...
WGMD Radio
Nevada divers find sixth set of skeletal remains since May in drying Lake Mead
Divers found more skeletal remains in a severely dry Lake Mead near Las Vegas, authorities announced Tuesday. A Lake Mead National Recreation Area (NRA) diver found “what appeared to be a human bone in the Callville Bay area” on Oct. 17, the Lake Mead National Park Service (NPS) said in an email.
WGMD Radio
DE to Issue Monthly Emergency Benefits
DHSS will issue emergency benefits for October to eligible households as part of the State’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. Benefits will be issued as part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and two cash assistance programs – Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and General Assistance (GA). The SNAP emergency food benefit will be available on recipients’ Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards Thursday, Oct. 27. Eligible TANF and GA households will receive an emergency cash benefit check on or after Thursday, Oct. 27.
WGMD Radio
High Capacity Magazine Buyback Events Set for Delaware Residents
Buyback dates have been set for Delawareans to receive fair market compensation for any gun magazine with the capacity to hold more than 17 rounds of ammunition when relinquished to law enforcement. The Delaware Large Capacity Magazine Prohibition Act of 2022 was signed by Governor Carney in June – it makes the possession of high capacity magazines illegal in Delaware. The program is for Delaware residents only – and is only for individuals – not wholesale, retail, manufacturers and distributor business entities.
WGMD Radio
Two Family Court Judges Confirmed by DE State Senate
The Delaware State Senate met in special session this afternoon to consider judicial nominations made by Governor John Carney. The Senate voted to confirm the reappointment of Judge Peter B. Jones to serve on the Family Court in Sussex County and Commissioner Emily A. Farley to serve as a Commissioner for the Family Court in Kent County.
WGMD Radio
California photographer snaps pic of shark jumping out of water behind surfer
A southern California photographer captured a rare moment last weekend when a shark hurdled itself out of the water as a surfer hangs 10 on a wave to shore. “[I] thought it was a dolphin,” Jordan Anast said to a reporter with Fox Weather. Anast said after taking a closer look, he realized it was a shark.
WGMD Radio
MDTA Approves Contract for Eastbound Bay Bridge Deck Replacement Project
The Maryland Transportation Authority has approved a $140-million construction services contract for the Eastbound Bay Bridge Deck replacement project. This project is expected to begin in 2023 and should be completed in the winter of 2025-26. This is a re-decking project, which will be done in sections without the need for 24/7 closures, and will ensure minimal traffic impacts for residents and drivers.
