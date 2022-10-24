ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DPH Concerned Over Increasing Flu and RSV Cases In Delaware

Delaware Public Health is seeing an increase in respiratory viruses – especially in influenza and RSV. In the week ending on October 22 there were 44 laboratory confirmed cases of flu – compared to 19 the week before. The total is at 69 – the flu season officially began on October 2. For the same time frame – there were 98 cases of RSV bringing the season total to 250. Public health officials are concerned about the impact that a Tripledemic could have on the state’s overall health and hospital capacity. There is currently no vaccine available for RSV so you should follow preventative measures for all three viruses.
DELAWARE STATE
California police officer killed in accidental shooting: ‘A tragic loss’

A police officer in Southern California was killed in an accidental shooting on Thursday afternoon, according to authorities. Colton Police Department announced the death of Officer Lorenzo Morgan on Thursday evening. Additional details surrounding his death have not been released as of early Friday morning. The fallen officer began his...
COLTON, CA
DE to Issue Monthly Emergency Benefits

DHSS will issue emergency benefits for October to eligible households as part of the State’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. Benefits will be issued as part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and two cash assistance programs – Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) and General Assistance (GA). The SNAP emergency food benefit will be available on recipients’ Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards Thursday, Oct. 27. Eligible TANF and GA households will receive an emergency cash benefit check on or after Thursday, Oct. 27.
High Capacity Magazine Buyback Events Set for Delaware Residents

Buyback dates have been set for Delawareans to receive fair market compensation for any gun magazine with the capacity to hold more than 17 rounds of ammunition when relinquished to law enforcement. The Delaware Large Capacity Magazine Prohibition Act of 2022 was signed by Governor Carney in June – it makes the possession of high capacity magazines illegal in Delaware. The program is for Delaware residents only – and is only for individuals – not wholesale, retail, manufacturers and distributor business entities.
DELAWARE STATE
Two Family Court Judges Confirmed by DE State Senate

The Delaware State Senate met in special session this afternoon to consider judicial nominations made by Governor John Carney. The Senate voted to confirm the reappointment of Judge Peter B. Jones to serve on the Family Court in Sussex County and Commissioner Emily A. Farley to serve as a Commissioner for the Family Court in Kent County.
DELAWARE STATE
MDTA Approves Contract for Eastbound Bay Bridge Deck Replacement Project

The Maryland Transportation Authority has approved a $140-million construction services contract for the Eastbound Bay Bridge Deck replacement project. This project is expected to begin in 2023 and should be completed in the winter of 2025-26. This is a re-decking project, which will be done in sections without the need for 24/7 closures, and will ensure minimal traffic impacts for residents and drivers.
MARYLAND STATE

