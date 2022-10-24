Maryland’s AG Brian Frosh has joined a coalition of 22 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief in Moore v. Harper. The US Supreme Court will decide this case – whether to adopt the radical “independent state legislature theory” or ISLT and give state lawmakers the sole, unchecked authority to make election rules at the expense of voters and other state institutions. The AGs argue that ISLT lacks any historical or constitutional foundation and that its adoption would invalidate a large swath of state election law that does not come from the state legislature – like state constitutions, court decisions and regulations. Delaware is also joined in the brief.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO